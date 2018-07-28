DC Swim Week 2018 - The Genesis Swimwear Show
SOCIAL EVENT
WHAT: DC Swim Week 2018 - Summer Showroom Pop UP
WHEN: Saturday, July 28, 2018 – 6:30pm - 11:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Front Row VIP: $269 (Doors open at 6:30pm. Includes: Red carpet reception with an open champagne bar, Hors-d’oeuvres, A pair of Rove Eyewear -$150 value, Hair product kit from Balmain Paris Hair Couture, Peroni open bar, Invitation to private Press Reception July 25 at La Vie Penthouse-Wharf, A ticket to the After Party July 28 at L2 lounge)
Second Row VIP: $169 (Doors open at 6:30pm. Includes: Red carpet reception with an open champagne bar, Hors-d’oeuvres, Sag bags, Peroni Open bar, A ticket to the after party at L2 lounge)
Third Row - General Admission: $105 (Doors open at 8:00 pm. Includes a complimentary glass of champagne, swag bags, Peroni open bar.)
Fourth Row - General Admission: $89 (Doors open at 8:00pm. Includes a complimentary glass of champagne and Peroni open bar.)
Standing-room-only or Theater seating - General Admission: $59 (Doors open at 8:00pm)
RESERVATION: Online Eventbrite registration required.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. The event is strictly 21+.
On July 28, 16 plus exclusive designers from Washington DC and all around the world will unveil their Spring/Summer 2019 Swimwear Collections at the Genesis Swimwear Show.
EXCLUSIVE VIP SWAG SPONSORS
Rove Eyewear and Balmain Paris Hair Couture
HOST
Renee Allen
GUEST OF HONOR
Miss USA 2017 Kára McCullough
PERFORMING ARTIST
Veserium all the way from Las Vagas
DC SWIM WEEK CHARITABLE INITIATIVE
Kasmir World Foundation
AMENITIES
- VIP red carpet reception
- Champagne piano lounge
- Dj and live performances
- Peroni Lounge — Open bar
- Swag bags
- Live stream broadcast
EVENT DETAILS
6:30pm-7:45pm – Red carpet VIP reception
8:00pm – General Admission
8:30pm – Opening remarks
8:45pm-10:45pm – 16-20 Swimwear runway fashion shows with live entertainment
10:45pm-11:30pm – Photo ops with DCSW #swimsquad models and social hour