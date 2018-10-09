When the Cat’s Away
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: When the Cat’s Away
WHEN: Tuesday, October 9, 2018 – 7pm - 9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: online registration required Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
When the Cat’s Away
by Cédric Klapisch
1996 – France – 91 min
In French with English subtitles
In the Bastille neighborhood, Chloé (Garance Clavel) shares a flat with her friend Michel (Olivier Py). When she decides to take a week away from Paris, she is in desperate need for a cat sitter for her black cat called Gris-Gris. Everybody she knows seems to want to steer clear of the cat sitting, and so Chloé is doomed to resort to Madam Renée’s help. When Chloé returns to Paris, she finds out that Gris-Gris has fled and is now lost in the city.
This film is the ideal opportunity to observe the transition from a “typical” Parisian borough to a young and trendy district. As Chloé meanders in her neighborhood looking for Gris-Gris, she meets several of its inhabitants, be they newcomers or long established. This is the story of one of Paris villages with its own unique atmosphere and outlook, something which is typical of Cédric Klapisch’s movies.