70th Anniversary of the Franco-American Fulbright Commission
RECEPTION
WHEN: Monday May 14, 2018, – 6:30pm - 9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Free
RESERVATION: Registration has now closed. You can contact Marilène Langlois for more information.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
On May 14, Ambassador Gérard Araud and the Embassy of France in the United States will host a reception in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Franco-American Fulbright Commission.
Two American alumni will receive the Fulbright for the Future Award during this event that will bring together French and American higher education and research institutions along with Fulbright Alumni from both sides of the Atlantic.