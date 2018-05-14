 Skip to main content
70th Anniversary of the Franco-American Fulbright Commission

70th Anniversary of the Franco-American Fulbright Commission

RECEPTION

Reception in honor of the 70th Anniversary of the Franco-American Fulbright Commission
This event is organized by the Franco-American Fulbright Commission and the Embassy of France in the United States.

spip_logo

All you need to know...

WHAT: 70th Anniversary of the Franco-American Fulbright Commission

WHEN: Monday May 14, 2018, – 6:30pm - 9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: Free

RESERVATION: Registration has now closed. You can contact Marilène Langlois for more information.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

On May 14, Ambassador Gérard Araud and the Embassy of France in the United States will host a reception in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Franco-American Fulbright Commission.

Two American alumni will receive the Fulbright for the Future Award during this event that will bring together French and American higher education and research institutions along with Fulbright Alumni from both sides of the Atlantic.

      top of the page