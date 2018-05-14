All you need to know...

WHAT: 70th Anniversary of the Franco-American Fulbright Commission

WHEN: Monday May 14, 2018, – 6:30pm - 9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: Free

RESERVATION: Registration has now closed. You can contact Marilène Langlois for more information.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.