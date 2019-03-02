This event is organized by The American Foundation for St George Hospital.

Join us for an evening dedicated to women’s health programs at the St George Hospital.

All you need to know... WHAT: The American Foundation for St George Hospital Eighth Annual Gala WHEN: Saturday, March 2, 2019 – 6:30pm - 10pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $175 - $1,000 RESERVATION: Online reservation required ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Saint George Hospital is dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare services and programs to the people of Beirut, Lebanon and the region; regardless of religion, sect, nationality, socioeconomic status and race.

The American Foundation for Saint George Hospital is a non-profit, tax-exempt humanitarian and charitable organization incorporated under the District of Columbia Non-Profit Corporation Act. We are a 501(c) (3) organization under the United States Internal Revenue Code. As a non-political organization, we do not discriminate on the basis of religion, race or gender. The Foundation is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area.

Our mission is to unite those who are committed to supporting Saint George Hospital, as well as to fund education, research and post-graduate training for its physicians and health care professionals. The Foundation is committed to building and equipping Saint George Hospital, providing additional hospital services, and helping to create new medical programs.

We passionately believe that there is nothing more precious than life, and hope you will join us in our commitment to improve and protect the lives of so many.

Program of the evening

6:30pm – COCKTAILS

7:30pm – DINNER, LIVE AUCTION and DANCING

Presenting our Make a Difference Award to:

Mr. Anthony Asher

Founder, Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Holy Spirit University, Kaslik, Lebanon

Master of Ceremonies

Mrs. Marsha Nelms Muawwad

CEO Strategist, ExecuNet

Featuring vocalist

Ms. Cynthia Samaha

Attire: Black-Tie Ooptional

Parking: Valet parking available for $20 to be paid at check-in

The Foundation will dedicate proceeds from this year’s gala to women’s health programs at Saint George Hospital and cover the necessary expenses for patients in need to come to the hospital for this purpose. For more information: 703-385-2182 or info@stgeorgefoundation.org