The American Foundation for St George Hospital Eighth Annual Gala
BENEFIT GALA
WHAT: The American Foundation for St George Hospital Eighth Annual Gala
WHEN: Saturday, March 2, 2019 – 6:30pm - 10pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: $175 - $1,000
RESERVATION: Online reservation required
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
Saint George Hospital is dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare services and programs to the people of Beirut, Lebanon and the region; regardless of religion, sect, nationality, socioeconomic status and race.
The American Foundation for Saint George Hospital is a non-profit, tax-exempt humanitarian and charitable organization incorporated under the District of Columbia Non-Profit Corporation Act. We are a 501(c) (3) organization under the United States Internal Revenue Code. As a non-political organization, we do not discriminate on the basis of religion, race or gender. The Foundation is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area.
Our mission is to unite those who are committed to supporting Saint George Hospital, as well as to fund education, research and post-graduate training for its physicians and health care professionals. The Foundation is committed to building and equipping Saint George Hospital, providing additional hospital services, and helping to create new medical programs.
We passionately believe that there is nothing more precious than life, and hope you will join us in our commitment to improve and protect the lives of so many.
Program of the evening
6:30pm – COCKTAILS
7:30pm – DINNER, LIVE AUCTION and DANCING
Presenting our Make a Difference Award to:
Mr. Anthony Asher
Founder, Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Holy Spirit University, Kaslik, Lebanon
Master of Ceremonies
Mrs. Marsha Nelms Muawwad
CEO Strategist, ExecuNet
Featuring vocalist
Ms. Cynthia Samaha
Attire: Black-Tie Ooptional
Parking: Valet parking available for $20 to be paid at check-in
The Foundation will dedicate proceeds from this year’s gala to women’s health programs at Saint George Hospital and cover the necessary expenses for patients in need to come to the hospital for this purpose. For more information: 703-385-2182 or info@stgeorgefoundation.org