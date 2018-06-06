News From France

 Skip to main content
Published on June 6, 2018
A free monthly review of French news & trends


A free, monthly review in English of news and trends in France, published by the Press and Communication Office of the Embassy of France.

Designed for policymakers, French teachers, and Francophiles of all ages, it is distributed to over 11,000 people.

In this edition, you can read about:
- A message from Ambassador Gérard Araud
- No Impunity for chemical weapons use
- Sign up for our new e-newsletter!
- Interview: Marjorie Chorlins
- In Depth: France, world sporting capital
- French Tech hosts Nautic startup day
- Paris hosts One Planet Summit
- Cézanne exhibit to open at the National Gallery
- Read more with the Albertine Prize!
- Destination of the Month: Colmar

and much more...

