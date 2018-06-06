News From France

A free monthly review of French news & trends

By submitting this form, you are granting the French Embassy in the U.S. permission to email you. You may unsubscribe via the link found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact. (See our Email Privacy Policy for details.)

Thank you for signing up! You will shortly receive an email inviting you to confirm your subscription.



A free, monthly review in English of news and trends in France, published by the Press and Communication Office of the Embassy of France.

Designed for policymakers, French teachers, and Francophiles of all ages, it is distributed to over 11,000 people.

To subscribe to the electronic email edition, please use the form above, left.

A print edition is also available. If interested, please contact us and include your name and mailing address (U.S.addresses only).

In this edition, you can read about:

A message from Ambassador Gérard Araud

No Impunity for chemical weapons use

Sign up for our new e-newsletter!

Interview: Marjorie Chorlins

In Depth: France, world sporting capital

French Tech hosts Nautic startup day

Paris hosts One Planet Summit

Cézanne exhibit to open at the National Gallery

Read more with the Albertine Prize!

Destination of the Month: Colmar

and much more...