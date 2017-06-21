Composition of the French government
On the proposal of the Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron has announced his second government. (Paris - June 21, 2017)
Prime Minister • Ministry of the Interior • Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition • Ministry of Justice • Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs • Ministry for the Armed Forces • Ministry of Territorial Cohesion • Ministry for Solidarity and Health • Ministry of Economy and Finance • Ministry of Culture • Ministry of Labour • Ministry of National Education • Ministry of Agriculture and Food • Ministry of Public Action and Accounts • Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation • Ministry for Overseas France • Ministry of Sport
Edouard Philippe
Prime Minister
Christophe Castaner
Minister of State for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, attached to the Prime Minister
Marlène Schiappa
Minister of State for Gender Equality, attached to the Prime Minister
Sophie Cluzel
Minister of State for Disabled People, attached to the Prime Minister
Mounir Mahjoubi
Minister of State for the Digital Sector, attached to the Prime Minister
Ministry of the Interior
Gérard Collomb
Ministre d’État, Minister of the Interior
Jacqueline Gourault
Minister, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister of the Interior
Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Nicolas Hulot
Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Élisabeth Borne
Minister for Transport, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Sébastien Lecornu
Minister of State, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Brune Poirson
Minister of State, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Ministry of Justice
Nicole Belloubet
Ministre d’État, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice
Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Nathalie Loiseau
Minister for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne
Minister of State, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Ministry for the Armed Forces
Florence Parly
Minister for the Armed Forces
Geneviève Darrieussecq
Minister of State, attached to the Minister for the Armed Forces
Ministry of Territorial Cohesion
Jacques Mézard
Minister of Territorial Cohesion
Julien Denormandie
Minister of State, attached to the Minister of Territorial Cohesion
Ministry for Solidarity and Health
Agnès Buzyn
Minister for Solidarity and Health
Ministry of Economy and Finance
Bruno Le Maire
Minister of Economy and Finance
Benjamin Griveaux
Minister of State, attached to the Minister of Economy and Finance
Ministry of Culture
Françoise Nyssen
Minister of Culture
Ministry of Labour
Muriel Pénicaud
Minister of Labour
Ministry of National Education
Jean-Michel Blanquer
Minister of National Education
Ministry of Agriculture and Food
Stéphane Travert
Minister of Agriculture and Food
Ministry of Public Action and Accounts
Gérald Darmanin
Minister of Public Action and Accounts
Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation
Frédérique Vidal
Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation
Ministry for Overseas France
Annick Girardin
Minister for Overseas France
Ministry of Sport
Laura Flessel
Minister of Sport
