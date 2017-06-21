Composition of the French government

On the proposal of the Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron has announced his second government. (Paris - June 21, 2017)

Prime Minister • Ministry of the Interior • Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition • Ministry of Justice • Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs • Ministry for the Armed Forces • Ministry of Territorial Cohesion • Ministry for Solidarity and Health • Ministry of Economy and Finance • Ministry of Culture • Ministry of Labour • Ministry of National Education • Ministry of Agriculture and Food • Ministry of Public Action and Accounts • Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation • Ministry for Overseas France • Ministry of Sport



Edouard Philippe

Prime Minister

Christophe Castaner

Minister of State for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, attached to the Prime Minister

Marlène Schiappa

Minister of State for Gender Equality, attached to the Prime Minister

Sophie Cluzel

Minister of State for Disabled People, attached to the Prime Minister

Mounir Mahjoubi

Minister of State for the Digital Sector, attached to the Prime Minister

Ministry of the Interior

Gérard Collomb

Ministre d’État, Minister of the Interior

Jacqueline Gourault

Minister, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister of the Interior

Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition

Nicolas Hulot

Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition

Élisabeth Borne

Minister for Transport, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition

Sébastien Lecornu

Minister of State, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition

Brune Poirson

Minister of State, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition

Ministry of Justice

Nicole Belloubet

Ministre d’État, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice

Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Nathalie Loiseau

Minister for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne

Minister of State, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Ministry for the Armed Forces

Florence Parly

Minister for the Armed Forces

Geneviève Darrieussecq

Minister of State, attached to the Minister for the Armed Forces

Ministry of Territorial Cohesion

Jacques Mézard

Minister of Territorial Cohesion

Julien Denormandie

Minister of State, attached to the Minister of Territorial Cohesion

Ministry for Solidarity and Health

Agnès Buzyn

Minister for Solidarity and Health

Ministry of Economy and Finance

Bruno Le Maire

Minister of Economy and Finance

Benjamin Griveaux

Minister of State, attached to the Minister of Economy and Finance

Ministry of Culture

Françoise Nyssen

Minister of Culture

Ministry of Labour

Muriel Pénicaud

Minister of Labour

Ministry of National Education

Jean-Michel Blanquer

Minister of National Education

Ministry of Agriculture and Food

Stéphane Travert

Minister of Agriculture and Food

Ministry of Public Action and Accounts

Gérald Darmanin

Minister of Public Action and Accounts

Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation

Frédérique Vidal

Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation

Ministry for Overseas France

Annick Girardin

Minister for Overseas France

Ministry of Sport