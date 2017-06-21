 Skip to main content
Composition of the French government

Published on June 21, 2017
On the proposal of the Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron has announced his second government. (Paris - June 21, 2017)

Edouard Philippe
Prime Minister
Christophe Castaner
Minister of State for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, attached to the Prime Minister
Marlène Schiappa
Minister of State for Gender Equality, attached to the Prime Minister
Sophie Cluzel
Minister of State for Disabled People, attached to the Prime Minister
Mounir Mahjoubi
Minister of State for the Digital Sector, attached to the Prime Minister

Ministry of the Interior
Gérard Collomb
Ministre d’État, Minister of the Interior
Jacqueline Gourault
Minister, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister of the Interior

Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Nicolas Hulot
Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Élisabeth Borne
Minister for Transport, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Sébastien Lecornu
Minister of State, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Brune Poirson
Minister of State, attached to the Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition

Ministry of Justice
Nicole Belloubet
Ministre d’État, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice

Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Nathalie Loiseau
Minister for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne
Minister of State, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Ministry for the Armed Forces
Florence Parly
Minister for the Armed Forces
Geneviève Darrieussecq
Minister of State, attached to the Minister for the Armed Forces

Ministry of Territorial Cohesion
Jacques Mézard
Minister of Territorial Cohesion
Julien Denormandie
Minister of State, attached to the Minister of Territorial Cohesion

Ministry for Solidarity and Health
Agnès Buzyn
Minister for Solidarity and Health

Ministry of Economy and Finance
Bruno Le Maire
Minister of Economy and Finance
Benjamin Griveaux
Minister of State, attached to the Minister of Economy and Finance

Ministry of Culture
Françoise Nyssen
Minister of Culture

Ministry of Labour
Muriel Pénicaud
Minister of Labour

Ministry of National Education
Jean-Michel Blanquer
Minister of National Education

Ministry of Agriculture and Food
Stéphane Travert
Minister of Agriculture and Food

Ministry of Public Action and Accounts
Gérald Darmanin
Minister of Public Action and Accounts

Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation
Frédérique Vidal
Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation

Ministry for Overseas France
Annick Girardin
Minister for Overseas France

Ministry of Sport
Laura Flessel
Minister of Sport
