22th Boston French Film Festival - July 13-30, 2017

The 22th annual Boston French Film Festival (July 13-30, 2017) at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston is only one month away!

The Festival will open on July 13 with a free outdoor screening of the comedy Divorce French Style (Papa ou maman 2 in French), on the museum’s Huntington Avenue lawn.

Festival highlights

Slack Bay (Ma Loute), a surreal dark comedy with a spot-on performance by Juliette Binoche.

Swagger, best Académie des César documentary about extraordinary teenagers living in one of France's toughest neighborhoods.

The Odyssey, a sun-drenched biopic about oceanographer Jacques Cousteau starring Audrey Tautou and Pierre Niney.

a sun-drenched biopic about oceanographer Jacques Cousteau starring Audrey Tautou and Pierre Niney. Personal Shopper, directed by Olivier Assayas (Clouds of Sils Maria, Summer Hours) who won Best Director at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for this taut and seductive ghost story. Kristen Stewart is entrancing as Maureen, a young medium who recently lost her twin brother, Lewis, to sudden heart failure.

No French film festival is complete without appearances by Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert. Deneuve gives one of the best performances of her career as a brassy, boozing free spirit in the comedy-drama The Midwife by Cesar-winning director Martin Provost (Seraphine). Huppert stars alongside Louis Garrel in Luc Bondy’s False Confessions, based on Bondy’s stage play of the same name.

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale on June 22.

More info and tickets on the website of The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.