Francophone authors on US tour - Sept 2017-April 2018

The French Embassy offers financial aid to American institutions universities, libraries, bookstores, publishing houses, and other venues across the United States wishing to host French authors for readings, signings, and symposia. Don’t miss the authors on tour!

Alex Alice

September 16-17, 2017, Small Press Expo, Bethesda

Alex Alice is a French graphic novel writer and artist, working in France and sometimes the U.S. Born in 1974, he grew up in the south of France and had the chance to travel around Europe, where he developed a life-long passion for the ruins and castles of the medieval and romantic ages. This infused his art, from the grim medieval setting of esoteric thriller The Third Testament (1997-2003, co-written with Xavier Dorison) to the primeval, mythic world of Siegfried (2007-2011), an operatic re-telling of the northern saga of the great dragon-slayer.

Anaïs Depommier

September 16-17, 2017, Small Press Expo, Bethesda

Anaïs Depommier was born in the late 1980s in a small village in the Southeast of France. After graduating from the Émile-Cohl school in Lyon, she created a drawing workshop where regular life drawing classes and other exhibitions are held. She now lives in Rome and works in comics, graphics and animation design.

Christophe Boltanski

October 25, Albertine Books, New York

October 26, University of Chicago/Seminary Co-op

October 27, Smith College, Northampton

October 28, Boston Book Festival

October 30, Columbia University, New York

Christophe Boltanski is the director of the French review XXI. Previously, he has worked for the daily Le Progrès Egyptien, and the weekly L’Obs. He is the author of Chirac d’Arabie: Les mirages d’une politique française (Grasset) and Les Sept Vies de Yasser Arafat (Grasset).

Farhad Khosrokhavar

October 23-29, 2017, East Coast

Farhad Khosrokhavar is a Professor at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences at the EHESS in Paris. An expert on contemporary Iran and Islam in France and the author of "Radicalization" (The New Press).

Marie Darrieussecq

October 23-November 5, 2017, US tour

Marie Darrieussecq was born in 1969 in the Basque country, in France. She graduated from the Ecole Normale Supérieure de Paris and wrote her Ph.D. thesis on auto-fiction. She wrote her first novel Truismes in six weeks (1996). It was translated in 24 languages and was met with immediate worldwide success. It appeared in English translation in 1997 under the title Pig Tales. She has since published many works published by the Editions P.O.L, six of which have been translated into English.

Marguerite Aboue

October 25-29, Atlanta | October 30-November 5, US tour

Marguerite Abouet was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in 1971. At the age of twelve, she was sent with her older brother to study in France under the care of a great uncle. She currently lives in Romainville, a suburb of Paris, with her husband, illustrator Clément Oubrerie (who illustrates her graphic concepts), and their young son. She left her job as a legal assistant to concentrate on writing full-time, including her two follow-up graphic novels to Aya (Aya of Yop City and Aya: The Secrets Come Out).

Jean-Yves Camus

November 6-19, US tour

Jean-Yves Camus is a journalist and political scientist. Currently, he serves as a researcher with think tank Institut de Relations Internationales et Stratégiques (IRIS). Before working at IRIS he served as a researcher with the Centre Européen de Recherche et d’Action sur le Racisme et l’Antisemitisme and was in charge of research projects on right-wing extremism from 2002 to 2004.

Éric Chevillard

October 28-November 5, East Coast

Éric Chevillard has received awards for several of his novels including La Nébuleuse du crabe in 1993, which won the Fénéon Prize for Literature. His books have been often classified under postmodern literature, playing on narration with fragmentation and paradox. He is known for his association with publishing house les Éditions de Minuit. His Prehistoric Times, translated by Alyson Waters, was published by Archipelago Books in 2012, and was a finalist of the Best Translated Book Award.

Mathias Enard

October 28-November 5, 2017, US tour

Mathias Énard is the award-winning author of Zone and Street of Thieves, and a translator from Persian and Arabic. He won the Prix Goncourt in 2015 for Compass.

Alain Supiot

March-April 2018, US tour

Alain Supiot, is a legal Scholar, the founder of la Maison des sciences de l’Homme Ange Guépin, and co-founder of the Institute for Advanced Studies (l’Institut d’études avancées) in Nantes, which he currently presides over. In 2012, he was elected Chair of the « État social et mondialisation » at the Collège de France. Many of his essays have been published in English including The Spirit of Philadelphia (Verso), Homo Juridicus (Verso). His latest book La Gouvernance par les nombres (Fayard) will be published later on this year by Hart Publishing.

