The 2017 Tour de France

On July 1, 2017, the Tour de France riders will set off from Düsseldorf. Between then and July 23, they will travel through 34 French departments and visit three neighboring countries, cheered on all the way by 10 million spectators, of whom 20% will be non-French, mostly Europeans, as well as millions of fans around the world.

The Grande Boucle, as it is also known, has a huge international following and is an opportunity to promote the parts of France and Europe through which it passes, the sportspeople, and the values of sharing inherent in sport.

The "Tour de France," a European and international race

As 2017 is the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome which established the European Economic Community, the ongoing "Le Tour et l’Europe" exhibition at the Quai d’Orsay tells the fundamentally European story of the "Tour de France" and shows how civil society has often been a precursor to this movement seeking to cultivate friendship between peoples and peace on the continent.

In its first edition in 1903, Germans, Belgians and Italians raced alongside Frenchmen, joined in subsequent years by riders from many other countries (Luxembourg, UK, Denmark, Mexico, Australia, etc.).

The number of stages in neighbouring countries has gradually increased, and the Grande Boucle has, among other places, passed through Ghent, Luxembourg, Aosta, Maastricht, Berlin and Utrecht. This year, the riders will begin in Germany and will also pass through Belgium and Luxembourg.

The "Le Tour et l’Europe" exhibition

ASO (Amaury Sport Organization) and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs have teamed up to tell the European history of the "Tour de France" in order to show how much the Europeans do and are the "Tour de France." Come and discover the Tour and Europe exhibition, black and white and color photos of runners, fans, and French and European cities, from the first edition of the tour in 1903 until 2015.