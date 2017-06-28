President Trump will attend Bastille Day in Paris

Official statement by the French Presidency (June 28, 2017)

As part of the commemoration marking the 100th anniversary of the entry of the United States into World War I, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has accepted an invitation from the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, to attend the Bastille Day parade on July 14.

To mark the occasion, American soldiers will take part in the parade alongside their French brothers in arms.