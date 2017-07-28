Swim Week Fashion Show (part 1)

All you need to know... WHAT: DC Swim Week 2017 - THE SHOW WHEN: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 7pm-12am WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $59 and up RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. The event is strictly 21 plus.

DC Swim Week 2017: first day of Runway Shows and Exhibitions at the beautiful Embassy of France. 15 Designers will present their Spring/Summer2018 Collections for a crowd filled with local retailers, store buyers, artists, business owners, entrepreneurs, creative industry leaders, and more…

DC Swim Week will unveil Spring/Summer 2018 swimwear and accessories collections from various designers in Washington D.C. DCSW is committed to pulling out the individual strings of our culture out from beneath DC’s political veil and weaving them in an innovative web of some of the most creative and most successful people around.

Program of the evening:

07:00pm-08:15pm - Red Carpet VIP

08:15pm-08:30pm - General Admission

08:45pm-10:45pm - The Show

11:00pm-12:00am - Afterparty