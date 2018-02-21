French Series 2018

10 conflicts to watch in 2018: a new world (dis)order?

All you need to know... WHAT: 10 conflicts to watch in 2018: a new world (dis)order? WHEN: Wednesday, February 21, 2018 – 6:30pm-8pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets or suitcase.

From North Korea to Yemen, unpredictability has become a defining trend in the new international landscape. Preventing violence escalating requires seeing through a fog of commentary. More than ever there is a striking need for clear, balanced and informed analysis.

Through its unique expertise based on field experience and research, the International Crisis Group seeks to identify the next volatile flashpoints and propose concrete steps to mitigate them.

We need to ask ourselves how to navigate the current crises and to what extent they reveal deeper shifts at play in the international system.

The French Embassy is pleased to invite you to our next French Series panel discussion which will be moderated by Susan Glasser, Chief International Affairs Columnist for POLITICO, in the presence of Gérard Araud, Ambassador of France to the U.S. and Robert Malley, President and CEO of the International Crisis Group

Program of the evening

6:30 - 7:15pm: Panel discussion

7:15 - 8pm: Q&A session

About Crisis Group

The International Crisis Group is an independent organization working to prevent wars and shape policies to resolve deadly conflicts.

About Crisis Group’s Watch List

Every year, the International Crisis Group publishes an early warning Watch List identifying up to ten major conflict situations in which prompt action would help generate stronger prospects for peace.

Frequently Asked Questions

1) When do the doors open at the Embassy?

The doors for this event will open at 6 p.m.

2) What do I need to enter the Embassy?

You will need a valid photo ID

3) Can I park in the Embassy parking lot?

Unfortunately, we are not able to accommodate visitors in the Embassy parking lot. However, there is substantial space to park on the Embassy’s street, Reservoir Road.

4) Are there any items that are not allowed at the Embassy?

Yes. Please be advised that for security reasons, Embassy staff and security services cannot allow large bags or backpacks to be brought onto Embassy grounds. Any large bags will be confiscated at the entrance gate before the owner can be granted entry.

This event is organized by the Press and Communication Office of the Embassy of France in the United States.