All you need to know... WHAT: School of Babel WHEN: Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 - 7:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

School of Babel

by Julie Bertuccelli

2014 – France - 89 min

In French with English subtitles

As part of its Winter film series "Films Across Borders: Stories of Migration", the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 2014 film School of Babel by Julie Bertuccelli.

They’ve just arrived in France. They are Irish, Serbian, Brazilian, Tunisian, Chinese, and Senegalese. During a year, Julie Bertuccelli filmed the exchanges, conflicts, and joys of this group of students aged between 11 and 15 years old who all attend the same class to learn French. In this small theater of the world, the innocence, energy, and contradictions of these adolescents are expressed. Driven by the same desire to change their lives, these students challenge many established ideas about youth and integration, and give us hope for the future.

The event will be followed by a Q&A and a reception.

This series is made possible through the generous support of TV5 Monde and the French-American Cultural Foundation.

Films Across Borders: Stories of Migration is presented by AFI Silver Theater and Cultural Center, the American University School of Communication and College of Arts and Sciences, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy, DC LaborFest, Goethe-Institut Washington, Immigration Film Festival, the Mexican Cultural Institute, the National Gallery of Art and SPAIN arts & culture.

