Official speeches and statements - August 16, 2017

1. Turkey - Telephone conversation between M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris, 15/08/2017)

The French President spoke on the telephone to Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On Syria, the Head of State reaffirmed his wish to continue the very close dialogue established with Turkey on the fight against terrorism and the search for an inclusive political solution for the country’s peace, stability and unity. The President also expressed his concern about the situation of Loup Bureau, a journalism student arrested in Turkey, and his hope that our compatriot can be back in France as soon as possible. On this issue, the two leaders agreed to talk again next week./.

2. Libya - Telephone conversation between M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris, 14/08/2017)

The President spoke on the telephone today to the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya, to get an update on the round of visits Ghassan Salamé is paying to Libya and the region. He stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum created by the Celle-Saint-Cloud meeting, under the aegis of the United Nations, and by the road map adopted on that occasion. The Head of State welcomed the decisive work already begun by Ghassan Salamé to get all the parties to take ownership of the road map as part of an inclusive process. France will maintain its efforts in the coming days and months, alongside the United Nations and with all its partners, including Italy, to promote peace in Libya./.

3. Mali - Attacks on MINUSMA - Statement by the Office of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Office (Paris, 15/08/2017)

France utterly condemns the attacks perpetrated yesterday against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali [MINUSMA], which claimed the lives of several people including a Togolese Blue Helmet and a Malian soldier.

We extend our condolences to the bereaved and to the Malian and Togolese authorities, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery.

France reaffirms its full support for MINUSMA’s action and its determination to combat terrorism and fight for the stability of Mali and the Sahel, together with its partners in the region./.