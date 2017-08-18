Spain – Attack in Barcelona

Statement and communiqué from the French authorities - August 18, 2017

Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic

Paris, August 17, 2017

The attack which has just struck Barcelona, at the heart of a place of life and youth, is a further heinous attack on our free societies.

M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, has the victims, their families and close friends very much in his thoughts at this tragic time. France expresses its heartfelt sadness and wholehearted solidarity to Barcelona and the whole of Spain.

The President is in contact with the Spanish authorities to monitor the situation. The government is mobilized to provide the necessary information and assistance to our fellow citizens present in Barcelona.

Our action to combat terrorism will continue relentlessly. France is fighting this battle with absolute determination alongside Spain./.

Statement by M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Paris, August 18, 2017

I was deeply shocked to learn of the toll of the attack committed in Barcelona, for which Daesh [so-called ISIL] has claimed responsibility. I condemn it in the strongest terms.

Twenty-six French people were injured, at least 11 of them seriously. My thoughts go out to those compatriots and their loved ones, to whom I extend my heartfelt sympathy at this painful time.

Today I’ll be going to Barcelona to visit the French victims of this cowardly act and assure the Spanish people and authorities of France’s support.

As soon as the attack was announced, I asked a crisis unit to be set up at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to review the safety of our compatriots in Barcelona and respond to their loved ones. Its staff have been working actively throughout the night and have so far received more than 3,200 calls. The unit is still open, and is continuing to answer calls.

In Barcelona, our consulate general, in liaison with the Spanish authorities, is doing everything to provide the necessary support to the French people affected by the attack. To respond to the emergency, I’ve asked medical professionals to be sent there. The first ones are arriving today to provide psychological support and assist the bereaved. Additional staff are expected to be sent.

The safety of our fellow citizens abroad is an absolute priority to which officials of the Ministry and its French diplomatic and consular network are committed on a daily basis. I thank all those who acted immediately and with dedication in Barcelona, Madrid and Paris to lend assistance to the victims and their loved ones./.