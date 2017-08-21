Official speeches and statements - August 21, 2017

1. Spain - Terrorist attacks/latest figures - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ Deputy Spokesperson (Paris, 19/08/2017)

The latest count of French victims in the Spain attacks, according to the Crisis Centre of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, is 30 injured in all of the terrorist attacks.

Sixteen of our injured compatriots were able to leave the hospital after receiving appropriate care. Of the 14 French nationals still hospitalized in the Barcelona area, five are in a serious condition.

At the request of the Minister, M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s Consulate General in Barcelona and the crisis unit of the Paris crisis and support centre are continuing to communicate by telephone with citizens seeking their loved ones. They have fielded more than 4,000 calls.

A welcome centre for French nationals has been set up at the Consulate General. In order to accommodate French nationals who are seeking information or psychological assistance, its staff has been backed up by medical personnel from the SAMU [emergency medical aid service] and emergency medical and psychological units, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, and by diplomats and consular employees from Madrid.

The victims’ follow-up unit at the Paris crisis and support centre has trauma specialists and works with victims’ aid associations.

M. Le Drian and European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau are being kept regularly informed of developments in the situation. Members of the Ministry’s staff, both in Paris and Barcelona, are fully mobilized to assist our fellow citizens./.

2. Libya - Joint statement by France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America¹ (Paris, 19/08/2017)

The governments of France, the United Kingdom and the United States welcome the announcement on 17 August by the Libyan National Army (LNA) that it will investigate reports of unlawful killings in Benghazi. We note that the LNA has recognized the arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court prosecutor for a member of the LNA, Major al-Werfalli, and are encouraged by the LNA’s decision to suspend Major al-Werfalli pending an investigation. We call on the LNA to ensure that the investigation is carried out fully and fairly and those responsible for the unlawful killings are held to account.

We are monitoring ongoing acts of conflict in Libya closely. Those suspected of committing, ordering or failing to prevent unlawful killings and torture on all sides must be fully investigated and held accountable, as appropriate. We will continue our efforts at the international level to pursue appropriate action against those who are complicit in violations of international human rights law or international humanitarian law, whatever their affiliation. We consider that it is in Libya’s interest to be able to rely on unified security forces responsible for the country’s security and acting within the framework of Libya’s laws and respecting international law.

The governments of France, the United Kingdom and the United States also reaffirm their support for the Government of National Accord. We underscore the importance of the United Nations’ central role in facilitating Libyan-led political dialogue, welcome the appointment of the new Special Representative of the Secretary-General Ghassan Salamé, and look forward to supporting his efforts to facilitate a political solution in Libya./.

¹Source of English text: FCO website.