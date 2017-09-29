East and West of the Rhine
CONCERT
WHAT: East and West of the Rhine
WHEN: Friday, September 29th, 2017 - 7:30pm - 10pm
WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: General Admission: $60
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets, suitcase.
Program
Ma mère l’Oye, Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
I. Pavane de La Belle au bois dormant
II. Petit Poucet
III. Laideronnette, impèratrice des pagodes
IV. Les entretiens de la belle et de la bête
V. Le jardin fèerique
Poème, Ernest Chausson (1855-1899)
Virgil Boutellis Taft, Violin
Danse Macabre, Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)
Virgil Boutellis Taft, Violin
Intermission
Symphony No. 4, Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
I. Allegro non troppo
II. Andante moderato
III. Allegro giocoso
IV. Allegro energico e passionato
Julien Benichou, Music Director
As Music Director of both the Mid-Atlantic Symphony and Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, Julien Benichou is noted for his powerfully vivid, graceful, and sensitive conducting.
He was also recently appointed Principal Conductor of the Washington Opera Society and Music Director of the Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra.
Last season, Julien Benichou guest conducted the U.S. Army Strings and Blues Jazz Band, the Newark Symphony, Washington Opera Society, Opera Delaware, and returned as guest conductor for “The Tim Janis American Christmas Carol” at Carnegie Hall.
Next season’s performances include concertos with Stefan Jackiw, and Leon Fleisher, guest conducting the State Symphony in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, the Orqesta Sinfonica Verum in Madrid, Spain as well as return engagements at the Maison Française in Washington DC, the Maison Symphonique in Montreal and at Carnegie Hall.
