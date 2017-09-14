Official speeches and statements - September 14, 2017

1. Paris 2024 - Awarding of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - September 13, 2017)

A century after the 1924 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has chosen Paris and France to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, is very grateful to the International Olympic Committee for this decision which is an honour for France. France will be proud to uphold the Olympic values of solidarity, excellence, friendship and respect.

Emmanuel Macron welcomes this success and the exceptional opportunity that the Games will provide to support France’s transformation, increase its international attractiveness and dynamism, and boost the role of sport throughout France.

The President would like to offer his warmest congratulations to Tony Estanguet and Bernard Lapasset and their entire Paris 2024 team. The President, together with the Minister of Sport, Laura Flessel, will receive all those involved in the bid at the Elysée on Friday, September 15, 2017 to celebrate this historic victory.

These Olympic Games will be extraordinary, surprising and festive, but will also be an exemplary Games as regards budget management, environmental and social impact, and security. This is why, tomorrow, the President will appoint an Interministerial Delegate for the Olympic and Paralympic Games to the Council of Ministers who will be responsible for supporting and coordinating all state departments.

(Source of English text: Elysée website)

2. Attractiveness - Brexit - Relocation - Communiqué issued by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance (Paris - September 12, 2017)

Mr. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy and Finance, had a meeting with Mr. Evan Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb, a major global player in general and liability insurance, health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance.

Mr. Bruno Le Maire thanked Mr. Evan Greenberg for choosing Paris as the place to relocate his headquarters in the European Union from London, in the context of Brexit.

He reiterated the government’s determination to implement the measures to make the Paris financial market more attractive and enhance its business environment: reduction of tax and social security contributions; simplification of applicable standards, especially on labor law; and boosting of education and transport infrastructures.

These measures will consolidate the Paris market as the leading financial center in continental Europe.