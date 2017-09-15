"East and West of the Rhine" by MSO - Maison Française, 09/29

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by French maestro Julien Bénichou and with special guest French violonist Virgil Boutellis Taft present their Fall concert: East and West of the Rhine.

The concert will be preceded by a cocktail reception.

Program

"Ma mère l’Oye", Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

I. Pavane de La Belle au bois dormant

II. Petit Poucet

III. Laideronnette, impératrice des pagodes

IV. Les entretiens de la belle et de la bête

V. Le jardin féerique

Poème, Ernest Chausson (1855-1899)

Virgil Boutellis Taft, Violin

"Danse Macabre", Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

Virgil Boutellis Taft, Violin

Intermission

Symphony No. 4, Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

I. Allegro non troppo

II. Andante moderato

III. Allegro giocoso

IV. Allegro energico e passionato

When, where, how?

September 29, 2017 - 7:30 p.m.

Embassy of France - La Maison Française

4101 Reservoir Road, NW

Washington, DC 20007

Buy tickets here.

Julien Benichou, Music Director

As Music Director of both the Mid-Atlantic Symphony and Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, Julien Benichou is noted for his powerfully vivid, graceful, and sensitive conducting.

He was also recently appointed Principal Conductor of the Washington Opera Society and Music Director of the Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra.

Last season, Julien Benichou guest conducted the U.S. Army Strings and Blues Jazz Band, the Newark Symphony, Washington Opera Society, Opera Delaware, and returned as guest conductor for “The Tim Janis American Christmas Carol” at Carnegie Hall.

Next season’s performances include concertos with Stefan Jackiw, and Leon Fleisher, guest conducting the State Symphony in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, the Orqesta Sinfonica Verum in Madrid, Spain as well as return engagements at the Maison Française in Washington DC, the Maison Symphonique in Montreal and at Carnegie Hall.