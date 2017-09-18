French rock band "La Femme" on U.S. Tour - Oct. 6-29, 2017

Originally hailing from Biarritz, France, La Femme are a highly acclaimed rock band who formed in 2010. They are known for their eclectic mix of cold wave, punk and surf music, coming on like a cross between The Velvet Underground and Kraftwerk.

La Femme is the perfect example of the success story à la française. It is a small project started in 2010 that escalated quickly in a huge success. At barely 20, its members have toured America, Europe and played in many festivals. Their sound is a wise mix of pop, electronic and new wave : an inventive cocktail that pleases audiences all over the world. In 2013, La Femme released their first album « Psycho Tropical Berlin » and then their second "Mystère" in 2016. Starting in October, La Femme will be touring across the United States.

Dates:

10/06 at Zilker Park - Austin, TX,

10/12 at Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA,

10/13 at Desert Daze 2017 - Joshua Tree, CA,

10/14 at The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA,

10/16 at Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

10/17 at The Crocodile - Seattle, OR

10/21 at Botton Lounge - Chicago, IL

10/22 at The Shelter - Detroit, MI

10/26 at Brighton Music Hall - Allston, MA

10/27 at Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

10/29 at Voodoo Music & Art Experience 2017 - New Orleans, LA

