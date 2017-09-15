Ambassador Araud: "The economic partnership between France and the U.S. is a key pillar of our unbreakable friendship."

Launch of the France-U.S. Economic Report at the U.S. Capitol (Washington, D.C. - September 14, 2017)

September 14, 2017 - The Economic Department of the French Embassy in the U.S. launched a new report on the French-U.S. economic relationship at the U.S. Capitol before a panel of Representatives and Senators from across the country.

Among them, Senator John Boozman pointed out the contribution of French manufacturing in Arkansas, while Congressman Joe Wilson talked about the positive impact of the French presence in South Carolina – French companies are the second largest source of foreign employment in the state.

“The economic partnership between France and the United States is a key pillar of the unbreakable friendship between our nations,” said Gérard Araud, Ambassador of France in the United States, calling for even deeper ties in the years to come.

From left to right: H.E. Gérard Araud, Ambassador of France; Jessica Montoya, Vice President of Government Affairs, Sodexo; Lorna Donatone, Chair for North America, Sodexo; and Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC).

The 2017 France-U.S. economic report brings together key data on the French-U.S. relationship as well as on the footprint of French companies in each state.

“Our report shows that the French-U.S. economic relationship is both deep, balanced and mutually beneficial, with a total of $110 Bn annual trade and over one million jobs across the Atlantic”, said Renaud Lassus, Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs at the French Embassy. “French companies are the 5th largest foreign employers in America.”

Hosted by the Congressional French Caucus, several French companies participated in the launch, including Air Liquide, Airbus, Michelin, Total, Alstom and Sanofi, representing some of the 590,000 jobs that French firms generate in the United States.

“Sodexo has strong roots in the United States, where we provide food and facilities management services at 12,500 locations across all 50 states, employing over 123,000 Americans,” said Lorna Donatone, Region Chair North America, Sodexo. “We proudly serve 15 million Americans daily and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we do business.”

Renaud Lassus, Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs at the French Embassy (left) and Peter Lengyel, President and CEO of Safran USA (right)

This event was also the opportunity to highlight the close technological partnership between France and the U.S.

"Safran has nearly half a century of committed operations as a leading manufacturer, supplier and partner in the U.S. aerospace and defense sectors," said Peter Lengyel, President and CEO of Safran USA. "We have expanded our U.S. footprint steadily over the years, enabling us to create American jobs, develop our workforce, and bring cutting-edge technologies to our customers."

Congressman Ro Khanna, from California, also highlighted the role of French innovation in the Silicon Valley. French companies contribute towards 12% of foreign R&D in the U.S., making France the world’s second source of manufacturing R&D in the U.S.

Find the report and an interactive map of French-U.S. economic ties following this link: http://frenchtreasuryintheus.org/en/the-french-economic-footprint-in-the-u-s/