Dorothée Munyaneza, U.S. tour of "Unwanted"

Rwanda-born Dorothée Munyaneza, currently based in France, is an artist whose work examines the scars of history.

Following her powerful Samedi Détente (Under the Radar 2016), which evoked Munyaneza’s personal memories and the generational wound of genocide in Rwanda, Unwanted examines the physical and mental repercussions of rape used as an instrument of war. Performed alongside the ethereal melodies of experimental musician Holland Andrews (Portland, OR), and created in collaboration with French composer Alain Mahé and South African visual artist Bruce Clarke, Unwanted draws from stories of women survivors to investigate how the female body holds, moves, and operates within the confines of a lived trauma.

This performance will be presented at Festival Time Based Art/PICA, in Portland, OR (September 15-17), at Baryshnikov Art Center, in New York (September 21-22) ; and at Seuls en scène Festival, Princeton U. (September 26-27).

Ages 16 and up.

The performances of Unwanted in Portland and New York are made possible thanks to the support from FACE Contemporary Theater, a program developed by FACE Foundation and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States with lead funding from the Florence Gould Foundation, Institut français and the French Ministry of Culture and Communication. www.face-foundation.org