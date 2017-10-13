The Martin Luther Concert and exhibit celebrate 500 years of protestant Reformation and its influence, through a musical repertoire ranging from Martin Luther to Bach, Brahms and Schumann. Maestro Julien Benichou will conduct Lukasz Szyrner on the cello, and Maciej Szyrner on the piano performing chamber music classics by Bach, Brahms, and Schumann: all related to Lutheran roots.

All you need to know... WHAT: From Martin Luther to Bach and Brahms: the Influence of the Reform WHEN: Friday, October 13, 2017 - 6:30pm-9:15pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Early-bird (sales end on October 11): $15; Late registration: $20; Benefactor:$40 RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

From Martin Luther to Bach and Brahms: the Influence of the Reform

Concert and Exhibit

Martin Luther was not only the founder of the great Protestant Reformation that influenced our world. He was a musician influenced by music, and who also influenced great composers like J-S Bach and J. Brahms.

Join Maestro Julien Benichou as he conducts Lukasz Szyrner on the cello, and Maciej Szyrner on the piano performing chamber music classics. Mr. Szyrner made his debut on compact disc with the Swedish recording company, Chamber Sound, and has performed for radio and television in Poland, Sweden, and Germany. They will perform Bach, Brahms, and Schumann: all related to Lutheran roots.

Between the musical pieces, Pastor Cyrille Payot will explore the backstory of the Reformation, Luther, and his influence on the music of Bach and Brahms centuries later. Also discover “Luther and the 500 years of the Reformation” with light fare and refreshments before the concert or during intermissions as you peruse the exhibit displayed in the hall.

Doors open at 6:30pm for exhibit and cash bar

Concert at 7:30pm

We are looking forward to sharing this unique moment with you.