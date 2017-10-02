United Nations – French Security Council presidency

France is holding the monthly UN Security Council presidency since October 1. Among its priorities, the G5 Sahel and the protection of children in armed conflict.

Under the UN Charter, the Security Council’s main responsibility is international peace and security. As a permanent member, France has a special responsibility. It is something France takes very seriously, and the President reaffirmed our commitment to effective multilateralism in his speech to the General Assembly on September 19.

France applaud the work carried out by the Ethiopian presidency ending on September 30, which gave rise in particular to the adoption of resolution 2378 on the reform of peacekeeping operations, a crucial subject for France.

During our presidency, Jean-Yves Le Drian will be in New York on October 30-31 to discuss the following priorities:

Sahel: On October 30, the minister for Europe and foreign affairs will chair a ministerial meeting on security challenges. The ministers will review the consolidation of the joint force launched following the unanimous adoption, on June 21, of resolution 2359, hailing the creation of the G5 Sahel. The secretary-general will present the report that he published on this force in mid-October. A Security Council mission is scheduled to visit the region on October 19-23.

France will also place the following items on the Security Council’s agenda:

The protection of humanitarian and medical personnel in armed conflict: Jean-Yves Le Drian will attend a meeting on this subject on October 31.

The Security Council will continue to monitor the situation in Syria, Yemen, Mali, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and Haiti, as well as the question of the Western Sahara. A debate will be held on the selection criteria and deployment modalities for peacekeepers.

