The Alliance Française de Washington DC presents "Beyond The Little Black Dress" - A Fashion Show

All you need to know... WHAT: Beyond the Little Black Dress WHEN: Saturday, October 7th, 2017 - 7:30 p.m - 10:30 p.m WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $85: 3rd Row Seating - $135 2nd Row Seating, both including Red Carpet Step & Repeat Picture, Ability to bid on Silent Auction items during the post-show reception. RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Dress code: cocktail attire. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

The Annual Fashion Show is back for its third edition!

This year’s glamorous edition will feature 6 different designers from France, Hong Kong, the USA, and more!

Following the show there will be a reception with cash bar and a silent auction featuring designers’ pieces.- You will also have the opportunity to meet the models and designers after the show!

This show is organized by the Alliance Française de Washington DC : http://francedc.org/