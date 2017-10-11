"Festival Albertine 2017" in New York City - Nov. 1-5

The fourth annual Festival Albertine will take place from November 1 to 5, 2017. It will offer an opportunity to realize a vital exchange of ideas between leading francophone and U.S.-based thinkers and artists.

Curated by pioneering feminist writers and activists Gloria Steinem and Robin Morgan, the event is a timely new iteration of a longstanding and mutually-energizing dialogue that stretches back to the mid-20th century, when Simone de Beauvoir published her groundbreaking 1949 book The Second Sex, having traveled across the United States for four months in 1947; and Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique debuted in 1963, inspiring the establishment of the National Organization for Women. In 1972, Ms. magazine’s historic inaugural cover story, “We Had Abortions,” followed the example of French feminists who had signed a petition demanding abortion’s decriminalization. In 1984, de Beauvoir and Morgan joined forces to cofound the Sisterhood Is Global Institute, the first international feminist think tank.

While the U.S. and France have long produced some of the most influential feminist thinkers and still do, their sometimes diverging perspectives on questions surrounding issues such as religion, childcare, and work-life balance, together with their commonalities, will offer material for fruitful debate.

Events will take place at Albertine Books, located in the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in New York (972 Fifth Avenue). Festival Albertine is free, open to the public. Seating is limited and works on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be streamed live at livestream.com/frenchembassy.

Festival Lineup

Wednesday, November 1 | 7PM

From the Voting Booth to Your Living Room

A conversation between Christiane Taubira, Gloria Steinem, and Robin Morgan on how the fight for more diverse and inclusive political representation can have a very real impact on our daily lives.

Thursday, November 2 | 7PM

Making the Invisible Visible

Taking stock of the dangers and crises facing the new media environment, Laure Adler, Soraya Chemaly, and Nassira El Moaddem discuss how to make an individual, group, fact, idea, or chosen identity visible in the current media landscape. Moderated by Lauren Wolfe.

Friday, November 3 | 7PM

Body: Image vs. Reality

Roxane Gay, Mona Chollet and Camille Morineau explore the struggle to reclaim the integrity of the female body and various representations that reject its objectification and oppression.

Saturday, November 4 | 5PM

The Politics of Language

Authors Mary Kathryn Nagle, Marie Darrieussecq, Anne Garréta and Robin Coste Lewis examine the way languages—the very first way we assign a gender to the world around us—shape our actions and opinions. Moderated by Gloria Steinem.

Saturday, November 4 | 7:30PM

The Politics of Religion

Wassyla Tamzali, Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur, Annie Laurie Gaylor, and Daisy Khan discuss the influence of religion on women’s lives. Moderated by Robin Morgan.

Sunday, November 5 | 3:30PM

It Starts in the Streets

The panel will open with a spokenword poetry performance by Staceyann Chin.

Marie de Cenival, “Frida Kahlo” of the Guerrilla Girls, Houda Benyamina and Tania Bruguera will reflect on the ways that big changes have begun in small places, both through activism and through the arts. Moderated by Elizabeth Sackler.

Sunday, November 5 | 6PM

An Egalitarian Future

Caroline de Haas, Elizabeth Diller, Cecile Richards, and Heidi Steltzer will discuss how the equality and welfare of women hold the key to our future. Moderated by Carol Jenkins.