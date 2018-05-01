Exemption from tariffs on steel and aluminum exports: "France and the EU are allies of the United States."

Joint press release by Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire (Paris - May 1, 2018)

The French government takes note of the decision announced by the American authorities regarding the new temporary one-month exemption from tariffs on steel and aluminum exports for the EU. We support the positions expressed by the European Commission.

France will continue to make the case for the EU to benefit from a total, permanent and unconditional exemption. There is no reason for the EU to be subject to a unilateral increase in tariffs on steel and aluminum. France and the EU are allies of the United States. They are not responsible for the global overcapacity in aluminum and steel and fully comply with all WTO rules.

The EU must remain united and demonstrate solidarity as it has done so over the last few weeks.

We agree that there is an overcapacity problem in the steel and aluminum sector. We are ready to work with the United States and our other partners to provide prompt and appropriate solutions. But we can only do so calmly if we are certain that we will be permanently exempted from the threat of a unilateral increase in tariffs.