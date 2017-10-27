Join us on an evening of Networking with fellow Francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, young professionals at the French Embassy

All you need to know... WHAT: Networking and Happy Hour WHEN: Friday, October 27, 2017 - 6:00pm - 9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: From Oct. 15 to Oct. 21: $40 FACC members - $65 non-members

After Oct. 21: $45 FACC members - $75 non-members RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

Meet us at the Network with fellow Francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals and business people.

Chef Mark Courseille of Le Café Descartes at The French Embassy will prepare a buffet featuring excellent French food.

The French International School (Lycée Rochambeau) will make a short presentation about the school located in Bethesda, MD, as well as a brief overview of the worldwide network of nearly 500 French schools in 135 countries, of which it is a part.

Dress Code: Business, Business Casual or Cocktail Attire

This event is organized in collaboration with our member Mer Events LLC