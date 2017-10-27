Networking and Happy Hour
SOCIAL EVENT
WHAT: Networking and Happy Hour
WHEN: Friday, October 27, 2017 - 6:00pm - 9:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: From Oct. 15 to Oct. 21: $40 FACC members - $65 non-members
After Oct. 21: $45 FACC members - $75 non-members
RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.
Meet us at the Network with fellow Francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals and business people.
Chef Mark Courseille of Le Café Descartes at The French Embassy will prepare a buffet featuring excellent French food.
The French International School (Lycée Rochambeau) will make a short presentation about the school located in Bethesda, MD, as well as a brief overview of the worldwide network of nearly 500 French schools in 135 countries, of which it is a part.
Dress Code: Business, Business Casual or Cocktail Attire
This event is organized in collaboration with our member Mer Events LLC