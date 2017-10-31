All you need to know...

WHAT: Halloween Dance Soiree

WHEN: Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 7:00pm-10:30pm

WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: $25.00 - 7PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree with Lessons for ICDC Members: At our dance soiree in Paris, you will learn how to dance the Viennese Waltz, one of the most elegant and romantic ballroom dances. We will also show you how to dance the Tango and salsa. Lessons will be followed by a dance soiree in the embassy ballroom with dancing to a mix of dance music as you meet ICDC members and make new friends. Also enjoy wine and French desserts available for purchase.

$20.00 - 8:30PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree for ICDC Members: Enjoy a dance soiree in the ballroom of the French Embassy with dancing to a mix of dance music (waltz, tango, salsa, etc.,as you meet ICDC members and make new friends. Also enjoy wine and French desserts available for purchase.

Please note that online ticket sales are non-refundable.

RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required

ADD. INFOS: Requested attire: It is Halloween! Dress up in your funny, scary, or other exciting attire. Costumes are highly encouraged or cocktail attire suggested. All attendees must be strictly 21 and over and the French Embassy will be checking and validating all IDs. Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.