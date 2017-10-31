Halloween Dance Soiree
SOCIAL EVENT
WHAT: Halloween Dance Soiree
WHEN: Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 7:00pm-10:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: $25.00 - 7PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree with Lessons for ICDC Members: At our dance soiree in Paris, you will learn how to dance the Viennese Waltz, one of the most elegant and romantic ballroom dances. We will also show you how to dance the Tango and salsa. Lessons will be followed by a dance soiree in the embassy ballroom with dancing to a mix of dance music as you meet ICDC members and make new friends. Also enjoy wine and French desserts available for purchase.
$20.00 - 8:30PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree for ICDC Members: Enjoy a dance soiree in the ballroom of the French Embassy with dancing to a mix of dance music (waltz, tango, salsa, etc.,as you meet ICDC members and make new friends. Also enjoy wine and French desserts available for purchase.
Please note that online ticket sales are non-refundable.
RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required
ADD. INFOS: Requested attire: It is Halloween! Dress up in your funny, scary, or other exciting attire. Costumes are highly encouraged or cocktail attire suggested. All attendees must be strictly 21 and over and the French Embassy will be checking and validating all IDs. Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.
Join us on your own or with friends, to celebrate Halloween at the French Embassy with an evening of music, French wine, Parisian desserts & dancing! Even if you’ve never danced before, let us show you how to dance the Tango, Viennese Waltz, & Salsa followed by an evening of dancing in the French Embassy ballroom as you meet ICDC members and make new friends.
Attend on your own or with friends as a dance partner or prior dance experience are not needed to attend! French wine & desserts will be available for purchase at the cash bar. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy a night of dancing at the French Embassy as you celebrate Halloween with other ghosts, goblins, politicians and other scary creatures!
Enjoy Delectable Parisian Desserts: Available for purchase at the cash bar, selections subject to change.
Decadent Chocolate Cake Layered with Chocolate Cream & Raspberry Jam
Delightful Almond Opera Torte with Coffee & Chocolate Cream
Mini Chocolate & Coffee Eclairs
Petite Fruit Mousse: Mango, Cassis, Passion fruit
Swan Shaped Cream Puffs with Whipped Cream
Fruit & Strawberry Tarts
Pistachio Almond Cookie with Pistachio Cream
Lemon Meringue Tart
Heavenly Chocolate mousse delights
Please note that dinner is not served at the event and instead delectable French desserts will be available for purchase. Please plan to have dinner before or after the event.
The event is structured as an informal dance soiree to meet, network, and socialize with ICDC members as you enjoy an evening of dancing at the French Embassy. As such kindly note that the event is not presented as a seated event and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding while we work with our event partners to present you a wonderful evening.