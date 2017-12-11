President Macron: "I have an open and direct discussion with President Trump, we speak as often as we need."

Watch the interview of President Macron on CBS Evening News, talking about the One Planet Summit, the Jerusalem issue and terrorism. (December 11, 2017)

CBS Evening News Anchor Jeff Glor – I was struck by something you said, that "This battle is, shouldn’t be defensive." What does that mean?

French President Emmanuel Macron – Hello. And thanks very much for this appointment. First of all, let me start by saying a few words for your country and and for what happened today in the U.S., because it seems that we had a terrorist attack or an attempt at least. I believe there is — I mean, nobody died it seems at this stage, but I wanted to convey my feelings and all my solidarity to your people and your president. Switching from what’s the news of the day to our news of the day, which is about climate change, indeed, I insisted on the fact that what people want today is to choose the future. And not to be in a certain way, the victim of different changes.

When we speak about climate change, you’re a victim of something ... which is happening with deep roots where you don’t have — anything to deal with. And people just want to choose a life. That’s very much important. And I think one of the key elements of the collective battle we have today, in order to fight against climate change is to provide people the ability to choose a life. To have a better life by behaving differently, by innovating, by creating new type of companies and startups, new type of activities.

And this change will mean destroying all jobs ... I would say "activities," but by creating new ones. And it’s very much important for political leaders just to change our mindset ... and not to say, "If you want to fight against climate change, it’s automatically bad news for your people and your economy." It’s totally different. It could be bringing a lot of good news, if you just help people to change and allow them to choose a life.

Jeff Glor – President Trump says, "It’s bad news because it’s bad for the American workers, bad for American people." Do you think that’s fair?

President Macron – I disagree with that. I disagree with that. First of all, because it’s bad for everybody, because we know now the consequences of climate change. I mean, it’s bad for everybody. It’s bad for you today due to the consequences in terms of hurricanes in terms of [floods], in terms of direct consequences on the Arctic region. Because today you have islands which starts disappearing. So you have current negative consequences in dealing directly with workers in the rest of the world.

What does it mean ... what it wants to say expressing this — this point, it’s bad for American workers, is just to say, "I will have to close old plants, coal activities and all this stuff." I mean, it’s true. You will have to switch from a model to another one. But I mean, it’s understandable not to deal with reality and what we know.

So I think our responsibility as leaders today, as political leaders is to push our economic leaders to change their investment behavior, to decide new things, and to help workers to change their jobs. And I think the mistake that — that you’re making, I mean, that your president decided to make is exactly the mistake we made in France and in Europe — I mean, with the first phase of globalization, which was to resist to the change in order to protect the old jobs. What we have to protect is people, not jobs. If you want to protect people, you train them. You help them in order to change their jobs to new ones much more adaptive and consistent with our commitments and our collective interests.

Jeff Glor – But you think there has to be pain before progress?

President Macron – I mean, I think that you’ll have billions and billions all over the globe. I mean, today we’re full of liquidity in money. And what you have to do is to convince big money to change the mindset and reinvest in these new activities to accelerate this change and create new jobs.

Jeff Glor – So that’s the other part of it. You think that most of the money has to come from the private sector, not just the public sector?

President Macron – I mean, both, but when, you know, when you speak about public money, you speak about taxpayer’s money. And — and I’m very [unintelligible] with that. If I commit myself with money, I do so. And we will commit tomorrow at the One Planet Summit to increase, for instance, our financing in terms of transition. That’s one thing.

But on top of the public financing by governments, which is very much important — and that’s an important point, you have to convince banks, insurance, ... sovereign fund ... and I mean a lot of people in the private sector to invest and to commit themselves for large tickets on this green activities and this green economy. And it’s feasible. Why? First of all, because it makes sense. And a lot of people just want to invest in something which makes sense. Second, because it’s more on more with good returns.

When you look at solar energy, when you look at also wind energy, you have very good returns now. I mean, it’s in price, so which means that they can invest and have pretty good return.

Third, because you can help to develop a lot of countries and a lot of regions. And when you look at the total cost of our inability to deal with climate change and access to energy in Sahel, in Sahara, in a lot of regions, the total cost of our lack of action or our mistakes is much higher than the one, the, I mean, the money we have to invest right now.

Jeff Glor – Why do you think the president pulled outta this?

President Macron – I think it took— I mean, I do respect your president. First of all, he was elected by you guys. And as the president of the American people. And second, he took a commitment during his campaign. I [have had a] lot of discussion with him. We have a very good personal relationship.

Jeff Glor – Tell me about that.

President Macron – No, but we have direct discussions and each time I take a decision or he takes a decision, we have a direct phone call. And I do respect him. And I think he has a very strong view in terms of security. And we are very strong allies and we work very closely together in Middle East and in order to fight against terrorism.

But we didn’t agree on two to three issues, and the very first one was on climate. And what it told me is that I took a commitment vis-à-vis my voters. And I told them it was not good for the U.S. and especially the U.S. workers. I tried to convince them. I do believe that on the medium to long term, it’s not true. And I do believe it’s important to have on board the U.S. government, and all the Americans.

But I do respect [Mr. Trump], and I do respect his decision. So, I’m not saying, he doesn’t understand and doesn’t share the analysis. But just he took a political commitment. In the meanwhile, we are gathering a lot of your cities with the C40 funded by Mike Bloomberg. We are gathering a lot of regions and a lot of American states with the R20 and a lot of initiatives. And we are gathering the private sector with a lot of investors and the U.S. investors.

And when I add all these commitments, I match the ... commitments ... after Paris agreement. And it was very much important for me to show that the U.S. is here. It’s not because of the decision of the president that the U.S. stops its efforts.

Jeff Glor – This $2.3 billion. How do you make that up?

President Macron – For the U.S. part?

Jeff Glor – Uh-huh.

President Macron – Cities, states, private sector. I want to change the— the rule of the green fund, because today it’s just a law to— to governments to contribute. I want your private sectors, your cities and your states to contribute to this fund as well, so you can match it with— I mean the rest of the U.S., which is not the federal government.

And it’s totally feasible, because I want to see how your private sector, how your cities, and especially the C-40, how a lot of your states— and Governor Brown, for instance, made— a great job, are deeply committed to fight against climate change. So at the end of the day, the U.S. is here.

Jeff Glor – How much has the withdrawal affected your efforts?

President Macron – I think the withdrawal, to be totally fair with you, created a huge momentum to me to create a counter-momentum. I launched the same day of the announcement of the— President Trump’s decision to leave— Paris Agreement, I took an initiative called Make Our Planet Great Again.

This initiative is delivering. Now, we just— we just decided to— grant a series of loans, and commitments to dozens of— researchers coming from the youth, mainly (unintelligible) for India, from Canada and so on, because they answer to this call.

Second, it creates a huge mobilization of a lot of countries saying, "I do confirm." And you had, right at— the U.S. announcement, an acceleration of the ratification process in a lot of countries. And third, it allows us to take a leadership of a deep, private commitment, and the One Planet Summit, organized in Paris the 12th of December— is for me this momentum to gather all this initiative.

We will announce 12 big initiatives. For instance, one on Caribbean with a big commitment on Caribbean organization. And it does concern, by the way, the U.S. With a deep commitment on Africa, with new financing. With— which is brand new— a deep commitment from the Sovereign Fund. So we have a lot of very strong initiatives around the seven.

Jeff Glor – So just so I’m understanding: You say you’re in better shape now because of this withdrawal. That the president—

President Macron – I think today—

Jeff Glor – —did you a favor?

President Macron – We have a momentum, because I think we have two phenomenon. So withdraw of the U.S., which for me is a mistake, but it creates an impulse for a lot of others to say, "OK, we have to react and do something, because it’s impossible to leave this all to— a sort of dismantling of the Paris Agreement."

Second, a deep wakeup call for the private sectors and some of us to say, "Wow, so we have to react." Otherwise, that it will become a little bit shaky. But in the same time, the Chinese commitment to remain in Paris Agreement and be more and more dedicated to climate ch— and— and— and all of the relevant answers to climate change, the deep commitment of some others created a pretty good momentum.

But today, to be totally direct with you, today, we are not at a rendezvous. Today we have, honestly, a big issue in general, but it’s not directly due to the U.S. decision. We are not delivering in line with the Paris Agreement. And— and the increase of the average temperature is plus 3.5 degrees instead of plus 1.5 degrees, which was the initial commitment.

So we have— on top of it, and beyond the U.S. decision, we have to accelerate. We have to commit ourselves. We have to make big change in our product— I mean our way to produce, our way to organize ourselves, our way to invest. And— and I just want to pass this strong call to your people, which is say, just think one second that if we decide not to decide, if we decide not to move and not change our way to produce, to invest, to behave, de facto, we decide, you decide to condemn billions of people in the coming decades.

That’s a big decision. And we will— I mean we— all of us will be judged for that. All— all of us. So we have to react— right now, because we know, it’s— it will be impossible in 20, 30 years to explain, "Ah, we are sorry. We were not aware that we had to change." No. We do know that if we don’t change, if we don’t react, we will be responsible for billions of victims.

I don’t want to be a leader in such a situation, so let’s act right now. Let’s invest on green technologies. Let’s change our business model. Let’s behave differently. Let’s move differently. Let’s take all the cars. Let’s change our mindset, our way to proceed, precisely because that’s our responsibility.

Jeff Glor – He says he’s open to renegotiation.

President Macron – You know, you have more than 190 countries as negotiators. I— I’m not ready to renegotiate with so many people, I’m sorry, around the table. I mean in negotiation, there is— a classical Latin formula in international rules say— saying, "pacta sunt servanda", when you sign a treaty, you have to respect it.

The U.S. is a great government, is a great country. The U.S. did sign the Paris Agreement. It’s extremely aggressive to decide on its own just to leave, and no way to push the others to renegotiate because one decided to leave the— the floor. I’m sorry to say that. It doesn’t fly. So sorry, but I think it’s a big responsibility in front of history, and I’m— I— I’m pretty sure that my friend President Trump will change his mind in the coming months or years. I do hope.

Jeff Glor – You think he’ll change his mind?

President Macron – Yes, I mean my— I’m not ready to renegotiate, but I’m— I’m ready to welcome him if he decides to come back.

Jeff Glor – How often do you speak to President Trump?

President Macron – Look. As often as we need. For instance, during the past weeks, we had probably three to four phone calls together. It’s very easy, as soon as he asks for a call, I call him back and exactly the same on his side. We have very fluent and open discussions.

Jeff Glor – And you would characterize that relationship as friendly?

President Macron – Yes, very direct.

Jeff Glor – You talked about Jerusalem?

President Macron – Yes, exactly.

Jeff Glor – Before.

President Macron – Yes.

Jeff Glor – And he said what?

President Macron – He said that probably he will announce the fact that he wanted to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and transfer the [embassy] ... I mean, all this, the American services — in Jerusalem.

Jeff Glor – And you told him what?

President Macron – I told him, I thought it was a mistake. I told him I thought that the issue is not this one. I told him that it’s not compliant with these international rules. Because we decided internationally that it’s not the case. Why? Because we work and we’ve worked all together on the recognition of two states, Israel and Palestine — with borders recognized by the international community. And that such a unilateral decision is not compliant with our international discussions and our international rules and will not facilitate a peace process. Because that’s a unilateral decision, and that’s pretty much humiliating for the Palestinian side.

Jeff Glor – Was that, was that a calm conversation? Was that a confrontational conversation?

President Macron – I think it’s always an open and direct discussion. You can agree to disagree. Which is the case between us on some issues. I mean, he told me the rational of his decision, which was to create a new momentum to push and to change the whole system, because he considers, which is true that the old negotiation is blocked and has been blocked for decades.

And he wanted to create a momentum of strong reaction due to this announcement. I told him that for me, it’s not the right announcement to create a new momentum and new process at this moment. But at the end of the day, you decide for your own. And he decided for the U.S., I decided for France, which is normal.

Jeff Glor – In your estimation, does it jeopardize the peace process?

President Macron – I think, I mean, first of all, I do call for peace and calm. And you saw some reactions and very aggressive reactions first of all against Israel. And I’m a strong ally of Israel. And we’re very much concerned by peace and security for Israel. So I have this call for peace and calm. Because I don’t want that the potential consequences of this announcement could be to jeopardize the security of Israel because of the reaction of some people in the region.

Second, I am very careful about the reaction in the whole region. In Lebanon, in Israel, in Palestine, in Jordan, in all the different countries, where you have a lot of Palestinian refugees and where this obviously, the situation is very sensitive. So my first obsession I would say, and my first concern is to preserve peace and calm in the whole region.

Second, and I think if we have any excess and if we have victims or big trouble, it could jeopardize for a long, pretty long time any peace process or any initiative. Second, I think we have to discuss with all the parties and try to find a way out. But obviously, the reaction of the Palestinians will not be very positive. They are not in a good mood to progress towards any peace process.

Jeff Glor – You’ve inserted yourself into a lot of these conflicts in a rather fast fashion. What do you see as your role in Europe and the globe as a whole?

President Macron – Look, I think our role is largely to try to build peace. And to preserve a multilateral approach. When you look at the situation today, you have some rogue states. You have a lot of destabilization in the whole planet in different regions, a lot of tensions.

What we learn from the past is that you cannot make peace against people by interfering and— and just launching a war and trying to change a regime without any political solution. So my role is first to avoid any war and try to— to frame the discussion in order to create peace and have a comprehensive peace process and preserve pluralism and especially in this Middle East region. That’s what I tried to do in Lebanon, for instance, by negotiating both with M.B.S., with the Lebanese government. And I, at the end of the day, we found a pretty good solution for everybody by preserving the stability of the Lebanese government, by preserving the integrity of Lebanon, and by putting more neutrality from all the Lebanese parties towards the other conflicts of the region. That’s typically for me the role that we can play in the region and more broadly.

The second role we have to play, and that’s the very close decision we have with the U.S., is to fight against terrorism and the roots of terrorism. And that’s our place in the international coalition in Syria and Iraq and alongside with the U.S. And that’s our role in Sahel, in Sahara, because I have 4,500 people on the ground in this region fighting against the terrorists and helping the African governments to fight against the terrorists.

Jeff Glor – How concerned are you about terrorism in Africa?

President Macron – I’m very much concerned— I’m very much concerned because you have a very— very strong push coming from the jihadists in the whole region. You have Boko Haram in Nigeria and the— Lake Chad region. You have in Sahel and Sahara now all these new movements coagula— I mean, they are coagulating and they’re very much active from Mali-South of Algeria till Libya. And you have a lot of destabilization both in Libya and Somalia. And we have to be very careful.

So we need first a very tough action to dismantle these groups, to dismantle these terrorists and all the— all the traffics directly linked to terrorists. Human trafficking, drugs, and arms trafficking.

And second, you have a big issue in terms of stability and political stability. We have to fix the situation in Libya. That’s one of our top priorities, because as long as you don’t have a stable government in Libya, it’s very hard to fix the situation.

And third, you need development. You need education. You need more investment to develop those countries, because the jihadists and all these terrorist groups manage to progress when precisely you have poverty, you have no hope, and you have such a situation.

And by the way, climate change is directly linked to the situation. For instance, in the Lake Chad region, you have a lot of poverty due to climate change. And the fact that you have, for instance, fishermen, and their jobs were killed by the shrinking of the lake.

Jeff Glor – Are you more concerned about climate or terrorism?

President Macron – Look, it’s.. I mean, obviously security is my very first and— my— my top priority. On the— on the very short run, I have nothing more important than fighting against terrorism, killing these terrorist groups and— and— suppressing those activities, and fighting against all the different tools of the terrorists, i.e., the financing of these terrorist groups and the related activities of these terrorists.

Climate change is very important and climate is— is— is a deep commitment. But it’s totally different. But, as I told you, both of them are inter-correlated. Because in some regions, if you don’t manage basically to deal with the consequences of climate change, you increase the place of terrorist— potential terrorist activities.

Jeff Glor – These— the smaller scale attacks like the one that happened in New York City today, they’ve happened in France as well, how do you prevent those?

President Macron – You prevent them by increasing your intelligence, by increasing your cooperation with— with all the regions where they can come from, for us— both in Europe, in Middle East, and Africa. So we increase a lot of our cooperation, exchange of information and so on.

Second, by increasing your intelligence on your own country. Why? Because you have a lot of (unintelligible) terrorism now. You have a lot of people who had grew up— grown up— in your country, educated in your country, and suddenly becoming terrorists. Because of the influence of— the propaganda on internet, and because of their life, and something— something suddenly happens.

It’s impossible to go to some— I mean zero risk. That’s impossible, because it’s just— one, people in the street (snapping) suddenly can totally change his mind and become crazy. And he has a lot of mimicry and (unintelligible) activities. But you have— you can reduce if you invest on more intelligence, more interception to prevent this— this type of behavior.

You can prevent them if you are— if we are much more— aggressive, I would say, in— in order to reduce the propaganda of the jihadists and the terrorists on the net. That’s why we need more commitment coming from the internet players, and that’s one of the push we want to increase in Europe in the case, and I think that the U.S. do need the same. And you need a counter-propaganda.

And more than that, you have to help your people to find a place in your society, because it’s very rare to have wealthy people becoming suddenly terrorists. I mean most of the time, we speak about people without any hope, without any perspective in the society, will suddenly decide for any reason to become a terrorist or a jihadist. So in the medium term, on top of that, if you want to prevent this kind of behavior, you have as well to better take care of your people, and help them to find a place in your society.

Transcript from cbsnews.com