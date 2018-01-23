Rosalie Blum is adapted from a graphic novel by Camille Jourdy.

All you need to know... WHAT: Rosalie Blum WHEN: Tuesday, January 23, 2018 – 7pm-8:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : Free admission – online registration required RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

ROSALIE BLUM

By Julien Rappeneau

2016 - France - 95 min

In French with English subtitle

This film is presented in the framework of the first 2018 film series of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy: “Comics Screens”.

Vincent Machot knows his life by heart. He shares it between his hair dressing salon, his cousin, his cat, and his too-invasive mother. But life sometimes holds surprises, even for the most prudent of people... He crosses paths with Rosalie Blum by accident. She is a mysterious and solitary woman whom he is sure he has already met. But where? Intrigued, he decides to follow her everywhere, in the hope of knowing more about her. He has no idea that this tailing will lead him into an adventure full of unexpected events, during which he will discover characters as whimsical as they are endearing. One thing is for sure: Vincent Machot’s life will change...

Free admission. Online registration is required for this screening.

The film is recommended for a mature audience.