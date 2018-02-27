Persepolis
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: Persepolis
WHEN: Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 – 7pm-8:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : Free admission – online registration required
RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
PERSEPOLIS
by Marjane Satrapi & Vincent Paronnaud
2007 - France - 95 min
In French with English subtitles.
This film is presented in the framework of the first 2018 film series of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy: “Comics Screens”.
Adapted from Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood by Marjane Satrapi.
1978 in Teheran: Marjane, 8 years old, grew up in a modern and cultivated family. She follows with exaltation the events that will lead to the revolution and to the fall of the Chah. With the establishment of the Islamic Republic, Marjane’s life will change. She dreams of becoming a revolutionary. Soon, the war in Iran brings bombardments, hardships and death. The internal repression is every day more oppressive…
This heartbreaking true story of a childhood coinciding with regime change and war in Iran is the story of Marjane Satrapi who directed the film, adapted from her graphic novel.