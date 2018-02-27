This heartbreaking true story of a childhood coinciding with regime change and war in Iran is the story of Marjane Satrapi who directed the film, adapted from her graphic novel Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood.

All you need to know... WHAT: Persepolis WHEN: Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 – 7pm-8:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : Free admission – online registration required RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

PERSEPOLIS

by Marjane Satrapi & Vincent Paronnaud

2007 - France - 95 min

In French with English subtitles.

This film is presented in the framework of the first 2018 film series of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy: “Comics Screens”.

Adapted from Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood by Marjane Satrapi.

1978 in Teheran: Marjane, 8 years old, grew up in a modern and cultivated family. She follows with exaltation the events that will lead to the revolution and to the fall of the Chah. With the establishment of the Islamic Republic, Marjane’s life will change. She dreams of becoming a revolutionary. Soon, the war in Iran brings bombardments, hardships and death. The internal repression is every day more oppressive…

This heartbreaking true story of a childhood coinciding with regime change and war in Iran is the story of Marjane Satrapi who directed the film, adapted from her graphic novel.