Minister Le Drian visits Washington, D.C.

The French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs will deepen conversations on the bilateral French-American relationship on Monday, December 18.

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will be in Washington on December 18. This trip comes at a particularly important time for our bilateral relationship, given the size of the challenges that France and the United States must face together.

In the course of his visit, Mr. Le Drian will deepen the level of the regular talks he holds with his counterpart Rex Tillerson, whom he hosted in Paris on December 8. He will also meet with National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, as well as several think tank representatives.

During these discussions, Mr. Le Drian will evoke our cooperation in every area, beginning with counterterrorism and the main regional crises:

The foreign minister will discuss the situation in the wake of the first attempts at discussions between the regime and the opposition in Geneva. Lebanon: He will review our support for that country following the International Support Group meeting held in Paris on December 8.

During his visit, Mr. Le Drian will also raise the topic of our cooperation on global issues. In particular, he will present the results of the One Planet summit on December 12.

France and the United States are historic allies. The strength of their ties has been recalled on numerous occasions during this centennial of the U.S. entry into WWI alongside France. Our countries maintain a close dialogue in all areas and at all levels.