FILM SCREENING
WHAT: International Shorts Films Festival 1
WHEN: January 18, 2018 – 7pm-9:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : Free admission – online registration required
RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
The International Shorts Film Festival presents 10 short films selected from more than a thousand submissions from all over the world.
The screening will present ten short films including four French comedies: Hatcat by Tom Gargonne, A Whole World For A Little World by Fabrice Bracq, My Bald Future by Paul Cabon and I’ll Quitt Tomorrow by Jean-Pierre Michaël.
This screening of accomplished and eclectic films will be followed by an interactive audience Q&A with the festival director, Rob Aggarwal.
Program:
- Hatcat by Tom Gargonne (FRANCE)
- #Selfie by David M. Lorenz(GERMANY)
- A Whole World For A Little World by Fabrice Bracq (FRANCE)
- Jars by Bogna Okupska (POLAND)
- Valentin by Ingrid Hübscher (GERMANY)
- The Shelter by Ysabel Fantou (GERMANY)
- My Grandfather Was A Cherry Tree by Olga and Tatiana Poliektova (RUSSIA)
- It’s Tough To Be... Gorka Otxoa by Teresa Bellón (SPAIN)
- My Bald Future by Paul Cabon (FRANCE)
- I’ll Quitt Tomorrow by Jean-Pierre Michaël (FRANCE)
A second screening of ten other short films will be organized on January 25, 2018.
Free admission. Online registration is required for this screening.