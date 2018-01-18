 Skip to main content
International Shorts Films Festival 1

FILM SCREENING

The International Shorts Film Festival presents 10 short films selected from more than a thousand submissions from all over the world.

All you need to know...

WHAT: International Shorts Films Festival 1

WHEN: January 18, 2018 – 7pm-9:30pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : Free admission – online registration required

RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

The screening will present ten short films including four French comedies: Hatcat by Tom Gargonne, A Whole World For A Little World by Fabrice Bracq, My Bald Future by Paul Cabon and I’ll Quitt Tomorrow by Jean-Pierre Michaël.

This screening of accomplished and eclectic films will be followed by an interactive audience Q&A with the festival director, Rob Aggarwal.

Program:

  • Hatcat by Tom Gargonne (FRANCE)
  • #Selfie by David M. Lorenz(GERMANY)
  • A Whole World For A Little World by Fabrice Bracq (FRANCE)
  • Jars by Bogna Okupska (POLAND)
  • Valentin by Ingrid Hübscher (GERMANY)
  • The Shelter by Ysabel Fantou (GERMANY)
  • My Grandfather Was A Cherry Tree by Olga and Tatiana Poliektova (RUSSIA)
  • It’s Tough To Be... Gorka Otxoa by Teresa Bellón (SPAIN)
  • My Bald Future by Paul Cabon (FRANCE)
  • I’ll Quitt Tomorrow by Jean-Pierre Michaël (FRANCE)

A second screening of ten other short films will be organized on January 25, 2018.

Free admission. Online registration is required for this screening.

