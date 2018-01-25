All you need to know... WHAT: International Shorts Film Festival 2 WHEN: January 25, 2018 – 7pm-9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : Free admission – online registration required RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

The International Shorts Film Festival presents 10 short films selected from more than a thousand submissions from all over the world.

The screening will present ten short films including five comedy-drama short films from France: The State of Emergency by Tarek Roehlinger, Beauty Building by Benoit Bargeton, My Bald Future by Paul Cabon, Brainstorm by Christophe Clin, A Whole World For A Little World by Fabrice Bracq and I’ll Quitt Tomorrow by Jean-Pierre Michaël.

This screening of accomplished and eclectic films will be followed by an interactive audience Q&A with the festival director, Rob Aggarwal.

Program:

The State of Emergency by Tarek Roehlinger (FRANCE)

Beauty Building by Benoit Bargeton (FRANCE)

My Bald Future by Paul Cabon (FRANCE)

Brainstorm by Christophe Clin (FRANCE)

My Bakery Blossom by Michel Vrinten (GERMANY)

Stroke by Jiani Zhao (CHINA)

It’s Tough To Be... Gorka Otxoa by Teresa Bellón (SPAIN)

Exoress Checkout by Ivan Sánchez Pangrazio (SPAIN)

A Whole World For A Little World by Fabrice Bracq (FRANCE)

I’ll Quitt Tomorrow by Jean-Pierre Michaël (FRANCE)

