International Shorts Film Festival 2

All you need to know...

WHAT: International Shorts Film Festival 2

WHEN: January 25, 2018 – 7pm-9:30pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : Free admission – online registration required

RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

The International Shorts Film Festival presents 10 short films selected from more than a thousand submissions from all over the world.

The screening will present ten short films including five comedy-drama short films from France: The State of Emergency by Tarek Roehlinger, Beauty Building by Benoit Bargeton, My Bald Future by Paul Cabon, Brainstorm by Christophe Clin, A Whole World For A Little World by Fabrice Bracq and I’ll Quitt Tomorrow by Jean-Pierre Michaël.

This screening of accomplished and eclectic films will be followed by an interactive audience Q&A with the festival director, Rob Aggarwal.

Program:

  • The State of Emergency by Tarek Roehlinger (FRANCE)
  • Beauty Building by Benoit Bargeton (FRANCE)
  • My Bald Future by Paul Cabon (FRANCE)
  • Brainstorm by Christophe Clin (FRANCE)
  • My Bakery Blossom by Michel Vrinten (GERMANY)
  • Stroke by Jiani Zhao (CHINA)
  • It’s Tough To Be... Gorka Otxoa by Teresa Bellón (SPAIN)
  • Exoress Checkout by Ivan Sánchez Pangrazio (SPAIN)
  • A Whole World For A Little World by Fabrice Bracq (FRANCE)
  • I’ll Quitt Tomorrow by Jean-Pierre Michaël (FRANCE)

Free admission. Online registration is required for this screening.

