International Shorts Film Festival 2
WHEN: January 25, 2018 – 7pm-9:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : Free admission – online registration required
RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
The International Shorts Film Festival presents 10 short films selected from more than a thousand submissions from all over the world.
The screening will present ten short films including five comedy-drama short films from France: The State of Emergency by Tarek Roehlinger, Beauty Building by Benoit Bargeton, My Bald Future by Paul Cabon, Brainstorm by Christophe Clin, A Whole World For A Little World by Fabrice Bracq and I’ll Quitt Tomorrow by Jean-Pierre Michaël.
This screening of accomplished and eclectic films will be followed by an interactive audience Q&A with the festival director, Rob Aggarwal.
Program:
- The State of Emergency by Tarek Roehlinger (FRANCE)
- Beauty Building by Benoit Bargeton (FRANCE)
- My Bald Future by Paul Cabon (FRANCE)
- Brainstorm by Christophe Clin (FRANCE)
- My Bakery Blossom by Michel Vrinten (GERMANY)
- Stroke by Jiani Zhao (CHINA)
- It’s Tough To Be... Gorka Otxoa by Teresa Bellón (SPAIN)
- Exoress Checkout by Ivan Sánchez Pangrazio (SPAIN)
- A Whole World For A Little World by Fabrice Bracq (FRANCE)
- I’ll Quitt Tomorrow by Jean-Pierre Michaël (FRANCE)
