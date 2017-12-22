An Evening of Networking and Holiday Festivities at the French Embassy, in the presence of Michel Charbonnier, French Consul in Washington, DC

All you need to know... WHAT: Holiday Networking WHEN: Friday, December 22, 2017 – 6pm-9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : Free admission – online registration required From Dec 1 to Dec 8

– $35 FACC members

– $55 non-members From Dec 9 to Dec 15

– $40 FACC members

– $65 non-members After Dec 15:

– $45 FACC members

– $75 non-members RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. Dress code: your holiday best.

Network with fellow Francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals and business people. Michel Charbonnier, French Consul in Washington, DC, will be present.

The American Friends of Saint Germain des Prés and its partners will make a short presentation of their ‘Adopt a Saint Germain Star’ fundraiser program, supporting the renovation of Paris’ oldest church: the centuries-old Church of Saint Germain des Prés. The program is run by fundraising agency and FACC member Faircom New York.

Chef Mark Courseille of Le Café Descartes at The French Embassy will prepare a buffet featuring excellent French food.

It is almost time to close this year’s Chapter. Let us celebrate it in French Style. Please feel free to dress up in your holiday festive outfits. But it is not mandatory.

Open Bar featuring French wines and beers

This event is organized by the French-American Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with their member Mer Events LLC.