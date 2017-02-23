The Russian Chamber Art Society is presenting a concert introducing the founder and co-director Vera Danchenko.

All you need to know... WHAT: Russian Fairy Tales WHEN: Friday, February 23, 2017 – 7:30pm-10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : $55 includes the concert and wine and dessert reception with the artists – online registration required RESERVATION: Online registration required on Instantseats. ADD. INFOS: Photo ID is required for entrance to the Embassy. Street parking is available. No large bags.

This concert series is dedicated to Russian chamber vocal music that is rarely performed in the United States. While interest in Russian operas has increased over the last decades in America, Russian romances (art songs) are virtually absent from the concert halls. This repertoire is unique and prolific. The performers will be the honorables :

Natalie Conte - soprano

Monika Krajewska - mezzo-soprano

Timothy Mix - baritone

Denis Sedov - bass

Genadi Zagor - piano

Vera Danchenko-Stern - piano