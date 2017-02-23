Russian Fairy Tales
CONCERT
WHAT: Russian Fairy Tales
WHEN: Friday, February 23, 2017 – 7:30pm-10:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : $55 includes the concert and wine and dessert reception with the artists – online registration required
RESERVATION: Online registration required on Instantseats.
ADD. INFOS: Photo ID is required for entrance to the Embassy. Street parking is available. No large bags.
This concert series is dedicated to Russian chamber vocal music that is rarely performed in the United States. While interest in Russian operas has increased over the last decades in America, Russian romances (art songs) are virtually absent from the concert halls. This repertoire is unique and prolific. The performers will be the honorables :
Natalie Conte - soprano
Monika Krajewska - mezzo-soprano
Timothy Mix - baritone
Denis Sedov - bass
Genadi Zagor - piano
Vera Danchenko-Stern - piano