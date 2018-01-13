All you need to know...

WHAT: Dance soirée in Paris

WHEN: Saturday, January 13, 2018 – 7pm-10:30pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: $25.00 - 7PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris with Dance Lessons for ICDC Members:

At our French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris you will learn how to dance the Viennese waltz, one of the most elegant and romantic ballroom dances. We will also show you how to dance the Tango and Salsa. Lessons will be followed by a dance soiree in the embassy ballroom with dancing to a mix of dance music as you meet ICDC members and make new friends. Also enjoy wine and French desserts available for purchase.

$20.00 - 8:30PM Admission French Embassy Ballroom Dance Soiree in Paris for ICDC Members:

Enjoy a ballroom dance soiree to recorded music in the ballroom of the French Embassy as you meet ICDC members and make new friends. Also enjoy wine and French desserts available for purchase. Admission is at 8:30 PM.

Please note that online ticket sales are non-refundable.

RESERVATION: Online registration required on ICDC.

ADD. INFOS: Cocktail attire requested. All guests must be strictly 21 and over to attend and all guests must attend with photo ID. French Embassy security will check and validate IDs of all guests.