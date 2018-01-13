Dance soirée in Paris
SOCIAL EVENT
WHAT: Dance soirée in Paris
WHEN: Saturday, January 13, 2018 – 7pm-10:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: $25.00 - 7PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris with Dance Lessons for ICDC Members:
At our French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris you will learn how to dance the Viennese waltz, one of the most elegant and romantic ballroom dances. We will also show you how to dance the Tango and Salsa. Lessons will be followed by a dance soiree in the embassy ballroom with dancing to a mix of dance music as you meet ICDC members and make new friends. Also enjoy wine and French desserts available for purchase.
$20.00 - 8:30PM Admission French Embassy Ballroom Dance Soiree in Paris for ICDC Members:
Enjoy a ballroom dance soiree to recorded music in the ballroom of the French Embassy as you meet ICDC members and make new friends. Also enjoy wine and French desserts available for purchase. Admission is at 8:30 PM.
Please note that online ticket sales are non-refundable.
RESERVATION: Online registration required on ICDC.
ADD. INFOS: Cocktail attire requested. All guests must be strictly 21 and over to attend and all guests must attend with photo ID. French Embassy security will check and validate IDs of all guests.
Celebrate the New Year with an evening of dancing! Join us on your own or with friends, for our Dance Soiree in Paris for an evening of music, French wine, Parisian desserts & dancing! Even if you’ve never danced before, let us show you how to dance the Viennese Waltz, Tango, & Salsa followed by an evening of dancing in the ballroom as you meet ICDC members and make new friends.
Attend on your own or with friends as a dance partner or prior dance experience are not needed to attend! Wine & French desserts will be available for purchase at the cash bar. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy a night of dancing at the French Embassy!
Enjoy delectable Parisian desserts available for purchase (Subject to change)
– Decadent Chocolate Cake Layered with Chocolate Cream & Raspberry Jam
– Delightful Almond Opera Torte with Coffee & Chocolate Cream
– Mini Chocolate & Coffee Eclairs
– Petite Fruit Mousse: Mango, Cassis, Passion fruit
– Swan Shaped Cream Puffs with Whipped Cream
– Fruit & Strawberry Tarts
– Pistachio Almond Cookie with Pistachio Cream
– Lemon Meringue Tart
– Heavenly Chocolate mousse delights
7:00 PM Admission commences
– Viennese Waltz Dance Lesson
– Tango dance lesson
– Salsa dance lesson
8:30 PM Dance Party (starting time approximate, and after the dance lessons)
Dance the night away to a mix of ballroom dance music with a selection of Latin music for added variety. This is a wonderful opportunity to practice your dancing and socialize with other attendees. Recorded music will be played for a night of dancing.
10:30 PM Evening concludes with the cash bar closing at 10:15 PM.