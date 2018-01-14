Chamber Orchestra with Kurt Nikkanen

All you need to know... WHAT: Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra WHEN: Sunday January 14, 2018 - 7:30 p.m - 9:30 p.m WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

$25/adults and $15/students. Tickets can be purchased by going to CYSOembassyconcert.brownpapertickets.com RESERVATION: Online registration required on CYSO ADD. INFOS: Photo ID is required for entrance to the Embassy. Street parking is available. No large bags.

CYSO Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Julien Benichou, along with the CYSO Senior Flute Ensemble, under the direction of Gail Vehslage, will be making their inaugural appearance at La Maison Française on January 14, 2018.

The Chamber Orchestra is in its first year and is comprised of high school students and university students studying instrumental performance. The ensemble has already performed with professional musicians such as violinist Kurt Nikkanen, flutist Jean Ferrandis, and violinist Amos Fayette. They have also performed in the Festival Du Vigan, Festival De Chaillol in France as well as a performance in Severna Park, MD.

The Senior Flute Ensemble has been a part of the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra since 1999. They have enjoyed performing in locations around the world as well as in Washington, D.C. at the White House and in New York City at Carnegie Hall. The ensemble has had the opportunity to perform alongside professional musicians such as flutist Jean Ferrandis, the Irish Folk Group, Lunasa, and on stage for the Tim Janis’s ‘The American Christmas Carol’ at Carnegie Hall.

There will be a light reception from 3:00 – 4:30pm prior to the concert beginning at 4:30pm.

The Chamber Orchestra will be performing:

At 7PM “London” Symphony No. & by Joseph Haydn

Prelude to “The Afternoon of a Faun” by Claude Debussy

Violin Concerto, op. 64 by Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy

featuring violinist Kurt Nikkanen, Concertmaster of the New York City Ballet Orchestra

The Senior Flute Ensemble will be performing:

Two Madrigals by Claudio Monteverdi

I. Lasciate mi morire

II. Quel Augelin, che canta

Sheep May Safely Graze by J.S. Bach

La Garde Montante from Carmen by Georges Bizet

The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba by G. F. Handel