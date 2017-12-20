Official speeches and statements - December 20, 2017

1. United Nations - Iran - Remarks to the press by the Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations (New York - December 19, 2017)

MR. DELATTRE - On Iran and the nuclear issue, I’d like to emphasize that the JCPoA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] is the biggest diplomatic achievement of the last decade in the non-proliferation field. It is an agreement that does not belong only to its signatories, it is also owned by the Council and by the whole international community through its endorsement by Resolution 2231. While we are facing many security and non-proliferation challenges, this agreement is a success we must preserve. That’s why France calls - and will continue to call - for a strict and full implementation of the JCPoA by all parties.

In this respect, we welcome the latest SG report on 2231 implementation, which is a very balanced and robust report.

First, the report confirms that based on the IAEA’ s assessment, Iran has not violated its nuclear commitments.

On other matters, the SG report points out very concerning issues. In this respect, France is increasingly concerned by Iran’s violations of Resolution 2231 - I’m thinking of arms transfers - as well as its actions inconsistent with Resolution 2231 - I’m thinking here of its ballistic missile program.

These activities fuel the destabilization of the region and are not conducive to a climate of trust and regional stability. They are a threat to the security interests of our allies in the region. This is an issue that the French authorities have said they will discuss directly with the Iranians.

Again, what’s important here is to separate the two issues: the JCPoA on one side, and the other activities mentioned in the SG report on the other side, where we have concerns.

So this is what I wanted to say before this very important session.

Q. - Ambassador, we have seen a lot of evidence in the past way regarding arms transfers by Iran; do you think there is enough evidence for the Council to take action?

MR. DELATTRE - With respect to arms transfers, I mentioned the term «violations». Now we will have discussions with the members of the Security Council and we will see what is the «climate» within the Council on all these issues.

