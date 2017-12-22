Official speeches and statements - December 22, 2017

1. United Nations - North Korea - Remarks to the press by the Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations (New York - December 21, 2017)

Q - On the negotiations on North-Korea?

A - Negotiation are going on in a good spirit. As you know we, as France, have always favored a tightening of the sanctions, by that I mean both a better implementation of the existing sanctions, but also the establishment of new sanctions, the goal being to maximize pressure on North Korea. Not for the sake of the pressure, but in order to push for a dialogue and to have a better leverage for the negotiations and the political solution that we need.

So we hope there will be a consensus and vote, the sooner, the better. And we are on board.

Q - And do you know when?

A - The sooner, the better.

Q - And any signs of China, Russia? I know you can’t speak for them.

A - I prefer you ask them.