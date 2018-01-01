A message from Ambassador Gérard Araud

Dear Friends,

The Embassy has been imbued with new energy as Washington returns to full speed, and new colleagues arrive.

September has been filled with major moments for diplomacy. French and U.S. authorities proved once again our ability to work together effectively in difficult times. Our coordinated response to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria allowed us to support our citizens affected both in the U.S. and in Caribbean territories of St. Martin and St. Barthélemy. The French network worked with local authorities to react efficiently and effectively in order to provide information and relief. We are grateful to all who mobilized, and to those who are now leading the difficult work of recovery.

Bright news came with the International Olympic Committee’s announcement that the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games will be hosted by Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028. That Paris and Los Angeles can celebrate this victory together is a testament to the Olympic values of solidarity, respect, friendship, and good sportsmanship we share.

The 2024 Olympic Games will take place exactly 100 years after Paris hosted the Games in 1924. The Olympic Games are just one example of France’s commitment to diplomacy through sports. With the Gay Games and FIFA’s Under 20 Women’s World Cup in 2018, a bid for the Rugby World Cup in 2023, and of course annual events like the Roland Garros tennis championship, we are making sure that France is a capital of world sporting, benefiting French people and tourists alike.

September was also the opening month of the 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. President Macron delivered his first speech to the UNGA in which he emphasized the importance of the Paris Climate Accord and defended the Iran deal. He stressed the necessity of multilateralism and a strong and united Europe to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges: climate change, terrorism, and the chaos in Syria.

Finally, President Macron inaugurated the French Dual Language Fund, which seeks to make high quality bilingual education accessible to students of all backgrounds across the U.S. The Fund will help provide teacher training, give access to French pedagogical resources, and bring native speakers to public school classrooms, a fine example of French-U.S. educational cooperation.