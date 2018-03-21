The Renaissance Dinner & Ball

All you need to know... WHAT: The Renaissance Dinner and Ball WHEN: Wednesday, March 21, 2018 – 6:30pm - 11pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: XXXXXX RESERVATION: XXXXXX ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy

On March 21, 2018, the French Embassy will host The Renaissance Dinner and Ball to mark Goût de France/Good France, an annual event organized by the French Foreign Ministry and held worldwide to celebrate French gourmet cooking. The dinner will be dedicated to raising funds, through the Resources USA Foundation, to continue to improve La Maison Française, the Embassy’s reception hall and cultural space.

“Renaissance” has been chosen to celebrate the beginning of spring, a time of rebirth, and the renewal of the Maison Française. You will be dazzled by the period costumes and settings, delighted by the gourmet dinner prepared by some of Washington’s greatest chefs and perhaps a few from elsewhere, serenaded by a School of Music, and enticed by a live auction offering exceptional items. The evening will showcase the arts and French-American friendship.

Join us for the Renaissance Dinner and Ball!

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 – 6:30pm - 11pm

La Maison Française, Embassy of France

4101 Reservoir Road, NW – Washington, D.C. 20007

To become a sponsor of the Renaissance Dinner and Ball, please visit XXXXXX or contact Marie-Hélène Zavala, 202-944-6192 or marie-helene.zavala@diplomatie.gouv.fr

Renaissance Dinner and Ball Sponsor Opportunities

Individual ticket: $550

Couples: $1,000

Benefactor individual ticket: $1,000

Listed in the thank you page of the Renaissance Dinner and Ball program

Exclusive reception for Renaissance Dinner and Ball sponsors with Ambassador Araud at the Residence of France

CHAMBORD: $20,000

Premier seating for 9 at the table of Ambassador of France Gérard Araud at the Renaissance Dinner and Ball in support of the renovation of the Maison Française on March 21, 2018

Exclusive reception for Renaissance Dinner and Ball sponsors with Ambassador Araud at the Residence of France

VIP Invitation for Bastille Day 2018 at the Residence of France

Recognition on a PLAQUE dedicated to the benefactors of the Maison Française

Sponsor logo on the Renaissance Dinner and Ball communication tools

Sponsor logo and listed in the thank you page of the Renaissance Dinner and Ball program

Product placement in the Renaissance Dinner and Ball gift bag

CHENONCEAU: $15,000

Premier table for ten at the Renaissance Dinner and Ball in support of the renovation of the Maison Française on March 21, 2018

Exclusive reception for Renaissance Dinner and Ball sponsors with Ambassador Araud at the Residence of France

VIP Invitation for Bastille Day 2018 at the Residence of France

Recognition on a PLAQUE dedicated to the benefactors of the Maison Française

Sponsor logo on the Renaissance Dinner and Ball communication tools

Sponsor logo and listed in the thank you page of the Renaissance Dinner and Ball program

Product placement in the Renaissance Dinner and Ball gift bag

BLOIS: $10,000

Preferred table for ten at the Renaissance Dinner and Ball in support of the renovation of the Maison Française on March 21, 2018

Exclusive reception for Renaissance Dinner and Ball sponsors at the Residence of France

VIP Invitation for Bastille Day at the Maison Française on July 14, 2018

Sponsor logo on the Renaissance Dinner and Ball communication tools

Sponsor logo and listed in the thank you page of the Renaissance Dinner and Ball program

About La Maison Française

The Embassy of France in the United States has long considered intercultural cooperation essential to fostering friendly and fruitful relationships between countries and has relied on a unique facility to fulfill this mission: La Maison Française.

Since its creation in 1985, this theater and reception hall has earned renown for the quality of its hospitality and the diversity of its programming. Featuring 11,250 square feet of space, including a landscaped terrace and 285-seat auditorium, the facility is designed to accommodate a wide variety of activities, from business conferences to film screenings, art exhibitions, panel discussions, and charity receptions.

After 30 years of continuous use, some of its key features and equipment must be modernized. The French Ministry of European and Foreign Affairs has already demonstrated its unwavering commitment by pursuing a full renovation of the sound system as well as major infrastructure and security work. Three major projects remain to be upgraded: La Maison Française’s video capabilities, lighting system, and auditorium seating.

To learn more about La Maison Française and its renovation project, please download our brochure (PDF 4.5Mo):

