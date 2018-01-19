French Series 2018 - Climate & jobs : a winning equation?

On February 1st, the French embassy holds a free panel discussion about the climate and job equation

“There are no jobs on a dead planet” is campaigning the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). Working people are already on the frontlines of climate change, with more than 2.5 million people displaced from their homes because of extreme weather events and changing seasons and will be on the frontlines of the industrial transformation that is a necessity for a zero-carbon future.

Actions to combat climate change are too often perceived as a threat and contradictory to the objective of creating jobs and social justice. Researches from the OECD found that ambitious climate change mitigation policies could create more jobs in the future.

In order to manage successfully this ecological transition, linking climate change and job is fundamental in order to guarantee social justice and people’s support. What are the costs of inaction? What are the economic incentives to act to mitigate and adapt to climate change? What king of policies should be put in place by the public and private sectors? These are the issues our panel would like to address.

The French Embassy is pleased to invite you to our next French Series panel discussion event on February 1st which will be moderated by:

Dean Scott, Senior Climate Change and Capitol Hill Environment Reporter for Bloomberg Environment With

David Levaï, Director of Climate Program at The Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI)

Adèle Morris, Senior Fellow and Policy Director, Climate and Energy Economics Project at the Brookings

Jennifer Layke, global director of World Resources Institute’s Energy Program

Program of the evening

6 - 7 pm: Panel discussion

7 - 7:30 pm: Q&A session

7:30 - 8 pm: Wine bar