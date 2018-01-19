"Kiefer Rodin" at the Barnes Foundation, until March 12, 2018
Published on January 19, 2018
In collaboration with the Musée Rodin in Paris, the Barnes Foundation presents Kiefer Rodin, an exhibition gathering new works by contemporary artist Anselm Kiefer (b. 1945) and masterworks by Auguste Rodin (1840-1917).
Kiefer’s experimental responses to Rodin’s sculptures and drawings—crafted from unexpected materials like plaster, large paintings, and found objects—promote conversations between art old and new. Visitors will see how both artists capture the architecture of the human body and the drama of humanity in an exhibition of over 100 works.
When
Nov 17, 2017 - Mar 12, 2018
Where
Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19130