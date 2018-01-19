"Kiefer Rodin" at the Barnes Foundation, until March 12, 2018

In collaboration with the Musée Rodin in Paris, the Barnes Foundation presents Kiefer Rodin, an exhibition gathering new works by contemporary artist Anselm Kiefer (b. 1945) and masterworks by Auguste Rodin (1840-1917).

Kiefer’s experimental responses to Rodin’s sculptures and drawings—crafted from unexpected materials like plaster, large paintings, and found objects—promote conversations between art old and new. Visitors will see how both artists capture the architecture of the human body and the drama of humanity in an exhibition of over 100 works.

When

Nov 17, 2017 - Mar 12, 2018

Where

Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Info & tickets