"Paris Intime" at The Alliance Française - January 25, 2018

Please join us on Thursday, January 25, 2018 for the opening of Paris Intime, an exhibition of photographs by Susan Backes, who says "As an avid street photographer what particularly interests me are the quotidian activities in a large city. Paris lends itself to a more intimate view with its inherent cinematic backdrops and a certain air de romance."

A wine and cheese reception will be offered in honor of the artist. There is no charge and all are invited. Venez nombreux!

When

Thursday, January 25, 2018 - 6pm-8pm

Where

Alliance Française of Houston

427 Lovett Blvd.,

Houston, Texas 77006