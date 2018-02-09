Men of Bronze
FILM SCREENING & PANEL DISCUSSION
WHAT: Men of Bronze
WHEN: Friday February 9, 2018 - 7pm - 8:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. – 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Online registration required on frenchculture.org
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags.
Men of Bronze
Directed by William Miles - 1977 - 60 min
Men of Bronze is the definitive story of black American soldiers of the 369th U.S. combat regiment, the 15th Infantry from New York, known as the "Harlem Hellfighters," who served with the French army in World War I.
The film uses photographs, interviews with veterans, and film from the French and American national Archives to recount the saga of the "Harlem Hellfighters," offering an inspiring tribute to these unsung heroes and an unforgettable look at World War I.
Following the film will be a panel discussion including:
- Randy Weston, NEA Jazz Master;
- Maurice Jackson, moderator, Associate Professor of History and African-American Studies and an Affiliated Professor of Performing Arts (Jazz) at Georgetown University;
- Patrick Warfield, Associate Professor of Musicology and the Associate Director for Graduate Studies and Strategic Initiatives at the University of Maryland School of Music;
- Robert Trowers, trombonist in Randy Weston tribute to James Reese Europe 2/10, faculty in the Music Department, Jazz Studies North Carolina Central University;
- Willard Jenkins, Artistic Director of the DC Jazz Festival.