Men of Bronze is the definitive story of black American soldiers of the 369th U.S. combat regiment, the 15th Infantry from New York, known as the "Harlem Hellfighters," who served with the French army in World War I.

All you need to know... WHAT: Men of Bronze WHEN: Friday February 9, 2018 - 7pm - 8:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. – 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required on frenchculture.org ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags.

Men of Bronze

Directed by William Miles - 1977 - 60 min

The film uses photographs, interviews with veterans, and film from the French and American national Archives to recount the saga of the "Harlem Hellfighters," offering an inspiring tribute to these unsung heroes and an unforgettable look at World War I.

Following the film will be a panel discussion including: