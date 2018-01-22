55th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty

President Macron and Chancellor Merkel to draft a new Élysée Treaty to strengthen cooperation between France and Germany

On January 22, 1963, Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer signed a cooperation treaty aimed at achieving reconciliation between France and the Federal Republic of Germany. The Élysée Treaty set the goal of increased cooperation between Germany and France in the areas of international relations, defense and education.

President Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on January 19 in Paris to draft a new Élysée Treaty during the course of the year. Consult the joint declaration (in French).

With this in mind, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian is working in close collaboration with his German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel, on all major foreign policy issues and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

Nathalie Loiseau, Minister for European Affairs, will mark the 55th anniversary of the signing of this treaty by meeting with a group of young people brought together by the “young ambassadors” of the Franco-German Youth Office (OFAJ) to discuss their proposals on revising the Élysée Treaty.

On September 26 at the Sorbonne, President Macron announced his desire to revise the Élysée Treaty in order to strengthen cooperation between our two countries. The presidents of the National Assembly and the Bundestag decided to adopt on January 22 at the National Assembly and the Bundestag, under the same terms, a joint resolution calling for a new Élysée Treaty. The resolution is expected to be approved in Berlin by late morning.

In the afternoon, Nathalie Loiseau will represent the government at the National Assembly session during which a vote will be taken on this draft resolution in the presence of Wolfgang Schäuble, President of the Bundestag, and a delegation of German members of the Bundestag.