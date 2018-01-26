 Skip to main content
Madeleine & Salomon: Album Release Concerts

Published on January 26, 2018

The libertarian duo Madeleine & Salomon embraces with ardor a feminin American repertoire to cover it with loving-kindness tinged with a minimalistic music and with a deep and incandescent chant. Their 1st album A Woman’s Journey reveals a graceful and unexpected reinterpretation of a humanist and rebellious repertoire from Nina Simone to Janis Joplin to Billie Holiday to Josephine Baker.

TOUR DATES

Fulton Street Collective
January 28, 2018
3rd Floor 60612, 1821 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60622

DROM
January 30, 2018
85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009

Lilypad Inman
January 30, 2018
1353 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139

An Die Musik
February 1, 2018
409 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

