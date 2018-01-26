Madeleine & Salomon: Album Release Concerts

The libertarian duo Madeleine & Salomon embraces with ardor a feminin American repertoire to cover it with loving-kindness tinged with a minimalistic music and with a deep and incandescent chant. Their 1st album A Woman’s Journey reveals a graceful and unexpected reinterpretation of a humanist and rebellious repertoire from Nina Simone to Janis Joplin to Billie Holiday to Josephine Baker.

TOUR DATES

Fulton Street Collective

January 28, 2018

3rd Floor 60612, 1821 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60622

DROM

January 30, 2018

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009

Lilypad Inman

January 30, 2018

1353 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139

An Die Musik

February 1, 2018

409 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201