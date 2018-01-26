Madeleine & Salomon: Album Release Concerts
Published on January 26, 2018
The libertarian duo Madeleine & Salomon embraces with ardor a feminin American repertoire to cover it with loving-kindness tinged with a minimalistic music and with a deep and incandescent chant. Their 1st album A Woman’s Journey reveals a graceful and unexpected reinterpretation of a humanist and rebellious repertoire from Nina Simone to Janis Joplin to Billie Holiday to Josephine Baker.
TOUR DATES
Fulton Street Collective
January 28, 2018
3rd Floor 60612, 1821 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60622
DROM
January 30, 2018
85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
Lilypad Inman
January 30, 2018
1353 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139
An Die Musik
February 1, 2018
409 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201