Climate and Jobs: A Winning Equation?

WHAT: French Series WHEN: Thursday, February 1, 2018

“There are no jobs on a dead planet” is campaigning the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). Working people are already on the frontlines of climate change, with more than 2.5 million people displaced from their homes because of extreme weather events and changing seasons and will be on the frontlines of the industrial transformation that is a necessity for a zero-carbon future.

In order to manage successfully this ecological transition, linking climate change and job is fundamental in order to guarantee social justice and people’s support.

– What are the costs of inaction?

– What are the economic incentives to act to mitigate and adapt to climate change?

– What king of policies should be put in place by the public and private sectors?

The French Embassy is pleased to invite you to our next French Series panel discussion event which will be moderated by Dean Scott, Senior climate change and Capitol Hill environment reporter for Bloomberg Environment With :

David Levaï , Director of Climate Program at The Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI)

, Director of Climate Program at The Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI) Adèle Morris , Senior Fellow and Policy Director, Climate and Energy Economics Project at the Brookings

, Senior Fellow and Policy Director, Climate and Energy Economics Project at the Brookings Jennifer Layke, Global Director of World Resources Institute’s Energy Program

